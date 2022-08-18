Jump to content
Support us
Contribute
Login
Support us
Contribute
Login

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Judge dismisses woman’s sexual assault complaint because she wore ‘provocative clothes’

‘When will the mindset that blames victims of sexual abuse change?’ Delhi’s Commission for Women chair asks

Maya Oppenheim
Women’s Correspondent
Thursday 18 August 2022 15:27
Comments
<p>Court documents show the district court judge in the southern Indian state of Kerala made the remarks while permitting bail for the 74-year-old accuser who was not officially charged</p>

Court documents show the district court judge in the southern Indian state of Kerala made the remarks while permitting bail for the 74-year-old accuser who was not officially charged

(The Associated Press)

A judge in southern India has sparked outrage by appearing to dismiss a sexual assault complaint because the accuser was wearing “provocative” clothes.

The comments were made in documents outlining the alleged offender’s bail application, which included images showing the woman wearing “sexual (sic) provocative” dresses.

The district court judge in Kerala stated it was “impossible to believe” that the alleged attacker, 74, who is disabled, could “forcefully” pull the accuser into his lap and “sexually press her breast”, CNN reports.

Court documents state that the alleged incident happened after the group were returning from a beach in Nandi and “the accused caught the hands of the defect complainant and forcefully took her to a lonely place”.

“He asked the defect complainant to lie on his lap. Thereafter he pressed her pressed and tried to outrage her modesty," the documents said.

The accuser, who was not officially charged, was granted bail.

Swati Maliwal, the chair of Delhi's Commission for Women, hit out at the judge’s comments and called for Kerala's High Court to look into the case.

Recommended

“When will the mindset that blames victims of sexual abuse change?” Ms Maliwal posted on Twitter on Wednesday.

It comes after a Delhi high court sparked fury among women’s rights campaigners by refusing to outlaw marital rape.

Efforts to revoke the exemption, which states sex “by a man with his own wife, the wife not being under eighteen years of age, is not rape”, were rebuffed by Justice C Hari Shankar.

Recommended

India has high levels of sexual violence - with figures from the National Crime Records Bureau released last September revealing the country recorded an average of 77 rape cases per day in 2020, as well as 80 murders each day.

Rape is one of the most under-reported crimes in India, with some estimates indicating 90 to 95 per cent of rape cases remain unreported.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

By clicking ‘Create my account’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Join our new commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in