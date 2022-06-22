Afghanistan earthquake: Death toll rises to 950 after tremor with 6.1 magnitude
The quake struck about 44km (27 miles) from the city of Khost in southeastern Afghanistan at a depth of 51km, according to the US Geological Survey
At least 950 people have died in an earthquake that struck Afghanistan’s Paktika province on Wednesday morning, officials said, almost quadrupling the death toll from earlier in the day.
A disaster management official said that another 610 people have been injured.
The quake struck about 44km (27 miles) from the city of Khost in southeastern Afghanistan at a depth of 51km, according to the US Geological Survey (USGS).
Tremors from the powerful earthquake were felt across over 500km in areas including in Afghanistan, Pakistan and India, the European Mediterranean Seismological Centre (EMSC) said in a tweet.
In a statement, Pakistan’s prime minister Shehbaz Sharif offered his condolences and said that assistance is being provided to Afghanistan.
“Deeply grieved to learn about earthquake in Afghanistan, resulting in loss of innocent lives. People in Pakistan share the grief & sorrow of their Afghan brethren. Relevant authorities working to support Afghanistan in this time of need,” he said in a tweet.
