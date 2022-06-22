Hundreds of people have died after a magnitude 6.1 earthquake hit Afghanistan’s Paktika province early on Wednesday.

Authorities said that at least 255 people had been killed in the quake, which struck about 44km (27 miles) from the city of Khost in southeastern Afghanistan at a depth of 51km, according to the US Geological Survey (USGS).

Bilal Karimi, a deputy spokesman for the Taliban government, wrote on Twiter: “A severe earthquake shook four districts of Paktika province, killing and injuring hundreds of our countrymen and destroying dozens of houses.

“We urge all aid agencies to send teams to the area immediately to prevent further catastrophe.”

Rescue workers are arriving at the site by helicopter, reported the state-run Bakhtar news agency.

At least 90 houses have been destroyed and dozens of people are believed to be trapped under the rubble, according to the news agency's director-general, Abdul Wahid Rayan.

More follows