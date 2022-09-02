Afghanistan explosion: Influential cleric among 18 killed in blast at Herat mosque
At least another 21 people were wounded in the attack
At least 18 people, including an influential cleric, were killed as an explosion tore through a crowded mosque during Friday prayers in western Afghanistan's Herat province.
Officials transported 18 bodies and 21 wounded people from Guzargah Mosque to a local hospital in the province.
Among those killed was Mujib-ul Rahman Ansari, a cleric known for his criticism of western powers in Afghanistan who had previously called for the decapitation of those committing "the smallest act" against the Taliban regime.
His death was confirmed by Taliban spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid, who called him a “martyr”. “The country’s strong and courageous religious scholar was martyred in a brutal attack,” he wrote on Twitter.
More follows
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Join our new commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies