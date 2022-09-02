For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

At least 18 people, including an influential cleric, were killed as an explosion tore through a crowded mosque during Friday prayers in western Afghanistan's Herat province.

Officials transported 18 bodies and 21 wounded people from Guzargah Mosque to a local hospital in the province.

Among those killed was Mujib-ul Rahman Ansari, a cleric known for his criticism of western powers in Afghanistan who had previously called for the decapitation of those committing "the smallest act" against the Taliban regime.

His death was confirmed by Taliban spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid, who called him a “martyr”. “The country’s strong and courageous religious scholar was martyred in a brutal attack,” he wrote on Twitter.

