On the frontline in Afghanistan with Ismail Khan, the ‘Lion of Herat’

The shots come in staccato bursts, echoing among the abandoned homes. A group of militia fighters take shelter behind broken walls while others rush forward with RPG launchers and machine guns to return fire as bodies are dragged away. The lethal skirmishes continue along one of the shifting frontlines of Herat.

The battle had intensified over the last 24 hours with government forces and volunteer militia launching a series of attacks to push back the Taliban from the edge of the city. The impetus to go on the front foot came after a string of losses elsewhere, with the insurgents on a roll, capturing four provincial capitals in rapid succession.

Zaranj in Nimruz and Sheberghan in Jawzjan, Kunduz city and Sar-e-Pol city had fallen in three disastrous days. There were reports that Aybak, the capital of Samangan province too, has changed hands, with local forces handing over the city to the Taliban.

But Kandahar, Herat and Lashkar Gah, the targets of sustained Taliban assaults, are holding on, and, in Herat, the government has made some late gains with commandos moving into areas which had been taken over by the insurgents, supported by US air strikes.

The Talibs had countered in Herat by trying to push through Hawz Karbas, a district of alleyways and twisting lanes which offers scope for ambush and snipers can make use of buildings from where residents had fled.

Here the fighting is at close-quarters, brutal and confusing.

Opposing fighters are often indistinguishable from each other in their assortment of mismatched military fatigues and civilian clothing.

Basir Ahmed, militia fighter (Kim Sengupta)

The Herat militia wear black and white keffiyehs, the colours of their commander, Ismail Khan. But the insurgents are also disguising themselves with the scarves. Muzzle flashes from one supposedly government checkpoint we approached were a reminder of how deceptive things could be on the ground,

Men carrying guns, a few with body armour over their loose shirts, could be seen at a distance through dust thrown up by a strong breeze. They appeared to be looking intently into the ground. “Taliban” , the militiamen assured, “seeing if they could use the sewers, we hope they try it again”, said one of the fighters, grinning.

An attempted infiltration through the tunnels beneath the road the previous day had not gone well. A Talib had crawled through the pipe, only to emerge right in front of a group of militiamen sitting on plastic chairs at a corner of an alley having tea.

“There was some noise beneath us and then he came up right here”, said Shariyar Nezami, a militia officer, pointing at the narrowm open fetid drain. “I am not sure who was more amazed, us or him. He was in a really filthy state, we didn’t know whether to shoot him, or get a hosepipe and wash him down”, he said.

“But he raised his gun at us, so we had no choice but to shoot him. No one wanted to move the body afterwards ; it had to be carried away wrapped in some plastic bathroom curtains we got from one of the houses.”

Looking down at the bloodstains on the pavement Nezami paused for a moment, and then continued in a quieter voice : “He was very young, he looked frightened, but the people who sent him don’t care, do they?”

The militiamen were preparing for another round of combat.

“We need to drive them further away because they keep sneaking into the centre to kill people, the Commander is planning that, we need to be on the offensive to avoid what has happened to some of the other cirties, we need to throw them back. ” said Nezami.

Afghan women hold pictures of former Mujahideen commander Ismail Khan (EPA)

There is cause for concern, Taliban fighters had been coming into the city at night with clashes getting close to the centre. Arcs of mortar rounds flew low over buildings on Saturday as they attacked police and army bases yet again.

A quarter of a mile away, Commander Ismail Khan, the 70 year old veteran mujaheddin leader of renown, the ‘Lion of Herat’, was reviewing the latest batch of a dozen recruits to join the militia he had organised, telling them that it was their duty to ensure that Herat does not fall.

The brief parade took place at an old base of Isaf (International Security Assistance Force).

The young men were recent members of the army, police and the intelligence service the NDS (National Directorate of Security). They had joined the militia, they said, because of their frustration at what they saw as the ineffectiveness of the government forces.

The commander ordered that they be given some cash, some had not been paid for months.

“Get some food, water, naswar ( a chewing substance) and hash, you lot look like a bunch of desperate drug takers,” he said as a few of the men laughed nervously. “I was joking, go and buy what you need, but make sure everything is paid for,” Khan added without a smile.

Some of the men wondered if they could have American weapons, which they had trained with, rather than the Russian Kalashnikov AK- 47s they had just been given. A plump man in his 20s, wearing a shiny green kaftan, who had appointed himself their spokesman wanted to point out they would be even more effective with weapons they were familiar with.

We pray for peace, but I think we are cursed with never getting peace in Afghanistan Afghani, Hidaytullah

The Commander said he would see what can be done. But a hawk-faced former mujaheddin in his 50s, re-mustered as a senior sergeant, was getting exasperated. “Take them off the Taliban you kill, they have American weapons the Pakistani army uses, let’s see how good you are in a fight,” was his terse advice.

Commander Khan was handed his own Kalashnikov, an elderly model with a gnarled wooden stock, cracked in places. “I have this for more than 30 years, I am very fond of this one. I have used this against the Russians, against the Talibans and other enemies of Afghanistan, now I have to use it again,” he said, holding up the gun.

Unlike his men with their body armour, Khan wore a white salwar-kameez and a black waistcoat, his frame was slightly stooped with age, but the eyes above the flowing silver beard were animated as he talked about what he saw as an existential struggle.

“This campaign we are fighting now is one of the most important of my life. The Taliban are just the pawns of the Pakistanis, this is a war between the governments of Afghanistan and Pakistan. And if we lose this then we would lose our country for a very long time”, he said jabbing his finger in the air.

“I decided to take up the fight so late in my life because the people know just how long I have served Herat. I could call on the mujaheddin who fought against the Russians, but, as you can see their sons as well. And it is not just men, women of all ages are playing their parts as well. We know how much they are worried about the Taliban.”

The Commander and his men had gathered at what used to be a fortified position of Isaf with protective Hesko bags around the walls, and a recently-repaired sangar with a machine-gun post at the top. While guns were being cleaned, a fighter carefully watered a solitary rose bush surrounded by spent cartridges. “We should turn this place into a garden when all this is over,” he told a quizzical colleague.

Commander Khan wanted to stress: “One of the reasons for the problem we face now is the way, the rush, with which the Americans retreated. The way they left Bagram (airbase) at the middle of the night without telling our Ministry of Defence was extraordinary.”

“The withdrawal of their forces across the country should have been much better co-ordinated. They had 20 years here to work out how they would leave, and they left like that. But I am glad they have gone, we can now focus on defending ourselves.”

(Kim Sengupta)

Khan, like other politicians and commanders across the country, had attacked the Afghan government for failing to provide adequate reinforcements and weapons to the volunteer force. He had been particularly critical of the defence minister, Bismillah Khan Mohammedi.

But that was before the minister’s home was attacked in a suicide bombing and gun attack last week in which 13 people died. Khan was more circumspect now. “It is a difficult situation, of course we can do with more of everything, but everyone is under pressure, I am sure that everyone is doing their best,” he held.

Some of the Commander’s men disagreed with this assessment. Taking pot-shots at the enemy in the Hawadi district, Basir Ahmed was glad he left the army: “At least we doing some fighting now, we are standing up to them, that is what we were failing to do before.”

Ahmed, 27, joined the volunteers a week ago . “I was with a unit in Pashtun Zarghan and everything was wrong. We weren’t even getting our food rations. We should have been fighting the Taliban and the Pakistanis really hard, but that didn’t really happen” he said.

“At the end we were told to just abandon our position and we had to leave behind weapons, even Humvees. It makes me feel very angry just thinking about it: at least I have a chance to fight back now. I have killed some Taliban, I don’t feel sorry because they want to kill me. ”

Shariyar Nezami nodded. “That is why a lot of us joined, if we are to die, let’s do so here making a stand. This is far better than doing nothing, letting the Taliban take over, then get hunted down and killed like dogs.”

An elderly man approached with his son. They had been forced to leave their home by the fighting and wanted to reclaim some belongings.

“Don’t go, if you do, you’ll find the Taliban have left some gifts”, said Nezami, reminding them that IEDS ( improvised explosive devices) had been found in the houses, some embedded in walls.

The resident, Hidaytullah, pleaded his case to be allowed through, but failed.

“We always suffer, ordinary people like us. My family and I have been refugees for many years before and we don’t want to have to go through that again. But we have to prepare, and we came for our suitcases,” he said, shrugging in resignation as he turned to trudge back down the road.

“They say it’s too dangerous to go to my house, but where’s safe? Who knows will happen? We pray for peace, but I think we are cursed with never getting peace in Afghanistan.”