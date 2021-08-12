Afghanistan’s third biggest city, Herat, has fallen to the Taliban, reports say

Afghanistan’s third largest city of Herat has fallen to the Taliban, according to reports.

The Taliban said the city was seized on Thursday night. Witnesses told The Associated Press that sporadic gunfire still echoed near one government building in the city.

Otherwise, the insurgents held the rest of the city after its defensive lines collapsed in the afternoon.

The Afghan government has not yet confirmed the fall of the city, which would put nearly all of Western Afghanistan under Taliban control.

