Afghanistan and Pakistan to hold peace talks in Doha after airstrikes kill cricketers

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Officials from Afghanistan and Pakistan are reaching Qatar on Saturday to negotiate an end to the border conflict which saw three cricketers killed in the latest escalation.

The neighbours have been embroiled in a deadly conflict for about a week that has left dozens of people dead and hundreds injured. Both claim to be responding to the other side’s aggression.

Islamabad accuses Afghanistan of harbouring militants who conduct attacks inside the country, particularly members of the banned Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan. Kabul rejects the charge.

The fighting intensified on Friday night after the Pakistani military conducted airstrikes in Afghanistan’s Paktika province.

The strikes targeted hideouts of the Hafiz Gul Bahadur militant group, anonymous officials told the Associated Press, adding that they were retaliation for the suicide bombing of a security forces compound in Mir Ali in Pakistan's Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province a day earlier. The raids killed dozens of armed fighters but no civilians, they said.

But Afghan officials said the aerial assaults killed at least 10 civilians, including women, children and three local cricketers. The attacks prompted the national cricket board to boycott an upcoming T20 series with Pakistan and Sri Lanka “as a gesture of respect to the victims".

“I am deeply saddened by the loss of civilian lives in the recent Pakistani aerial strikes on Afghanistan,” Afghan cricket captain Rashid Khan said. “A tragedy that claimed the lives of women, children, and aspiring young cricketers who dreamed of representing their nation on the world stage.”

open image in gallery A mortar round falls towards a target during a Pakistani strike on an Afghan border post in Spin Boldak ( REUTERS )

Mr Khan welcomed the cricket board’s decision to withdraw from the fixtures against Pakistan. “I stand with our people at this difficult time,” he added, “our national dignity must come before all else.”

In the wake of the latest clashes, regional powers, including Saudi Arabia and Qatar, urged the warring nations to exercise restraint and hold dialogue to lower tensions.

By Saturday afternoon, the two sides were working to defuse the deadliest crisis in years.

open image in gallery Afghan women and children are evacuated during clashes in the Spin Boldak area of Kandahar ( AFP via Getty )

Pakistani negotiators had already reached Doha while an Afghan delegation was set to arrive in the Qatari capital later in the day.

The two countries share a 2,611km border, demarcated by the Durand Line, drawn in during the British colonial rule of the subcontinent but not recognised by Afghanistan.

Government spokesperson Zabiullah Mujahid said that Afghanistan was sending the defence minister and the national intelligence agency’s chief for the talks in the Gulf.

It was not immediately clear who was representing Pakistan.