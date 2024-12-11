Jump to content
Taliban minister and member of powerful Haqqani family ‘killed in Kabul bombing’

Khalil Haqqani is the uncle of Taliban’s interior minister and senior leader Sirajuddin Haqqani

Arpan Rai
Wednesday 11 December 2024 11:15 GMT
Afghanistan’s minister for refugees, Khalil Haqqani, inspects a refugee camp near the Afghanistan-Pakistan Torkham border last month
Afghanistan's minister for refugees, Khalil Haqqani, inspects a refugee camp near the Afghanistan-Pakistan Torkham border last month (AFP via Getty Images)

The Taliban’s acting minister of refugees and repatriation, Khalil Haqqani, has been killed in a bombing in Kabul on Wednesday, according to media reports.

Haqqani, a senior member of the powerful Haqqani network and uncle of the Taliban’s interior minister and senior leader Sirajuddin Haqqani, was handling the incoming refugee crisis in Afghanistan.

Local media reports suggested that he died inside a mosque after a powerful explosion ripped through the premises on Wednesday.

The casualties from the explosion are not immediately clear. The Taliban leadership has not confirmed the death of Haqqani.

More follows

