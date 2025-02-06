Taliban suspends Afghanistan's only radio station run by women

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

The Taliban has suspended Afghanistan’s women’s only radio channel after raiding it on Tuesday, its information and culture ministry said.

The hardline Islamist group has accused the channel of “unauthorised provision” of content and programming to an overseas TV channel, further cracking down on the last few pockets of employed Afghan women which are already under scrutiny and pressure to operate under Taliban rule.

Radio Begum, a broadcast station based in Kabul, launched five months before the Taliban took control of Afghanistan in 2021, confirmed the raid and said the Taliban’s officials from the information and culture ministry searched the premises of the office and restrained the staff.

The Taliban officials “seized computers, hard drives, files and phones from Begum staff, including Begum female journalists, and took into custody two male employees of the organisation who do not hold any senior management position”, it said in a statement on Tuesday.

Radio Begum’s content is produced entirely by a team of Afghan women. While the Taliban did not mention which foreign TV channel, Radio Begum’s sister satellite channel Begum TV operates from France and broadcasts educational programmes on Afghan school curriculum from seventh to 12th grade.

In Kabul, Radio Begum broadcasted at least six hours of lessons a day, including topics of health, psychology and spiritual programmes tailored for women across parts of Afghanistan before its shutdown on Tuesday.

According to the Taliban’s claims, Radio Begum was violating broadcasting policy and improperly used its license.

open image in gallery Students attending a class on-air at Radio Begum in Kabul in November 2021 ( AFP via Getty Images )

“This decision comes after several violations, including the unauthorised provision of content and programming to a foreign-based television channel,” the Taliban’s information and broadcast ministry said without disclosing when the radio station will be allowed to function normally.

The ministry said it will review all necessary documents to determine the station’s future.

open image in gallery From Taliban-controlled Kabul, Radio Begum is known for broadcasting the voices of women across Afghanistan ( AFP via Getty Images )

Radio Begum has denied being involved in any political activity and said it was "committed to serving the Afghan people and more specifically the Afghan women".

This is the second time the Taliban has shuttered an outlet by accusing them of working with a foreign media. In May last year, the Taliban warned journalists and experts in Afghanistan to end their collaboration with Afghanistan International TV, an independent broadcast service in exile reporting on the war-hit country.

Human rights groups have called on the Taliban to revoke the radio station’s suspension. Afghanistan ranks 178 out of 180 countries, according to the 2024 press freedom index from Reporters without Borders, a further slip from 2023 when it ranked 152.