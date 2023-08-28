Jump to content

Taliban’s ‘cruel’ ban on women going to national park slammed by international community

The hardline regime has taken away essential rights of women, says Heather Barr of Human Rights Watch

Arpan Rai
Monday 28 August 2023 10:25
Comments
<p>An Afghan woman walks past Taliban members at Band-e Amir National Park in Band-e Amir, Afghanistan</p>

An Afghan woman walks past Taliban members at Band-e Amir National Park in Band-e Amir, Afghanistan

(Getty Images)

The Taliban’s latest edict banning women from entering one of Afghanistan’s most popular national parks has sparked outrage from the international community.

In a video shared on Sunday, the Taliban’s acting minister of virtue and vice Mohammad Khaled Hanafi announced he would forbid the entry of women to the popular Band-e-Amir park amid Afghanistan’s deteriorating track record for women’s rights under the Taliban

The minister argued the move, a further clampdown on the presence of women in public spaces, was because they were not observing the proper way to wear the hijab while coming to the public park.

“Going sightseeing is not a must for women,” the minister can be heard saying in the video.

“Can someone please explain why this restriction on women visiting Bande Amir is necessary to comply with Sharia and Afghan culture?” asked UN Special Rapporteur for Afghan human rights Richard Bennett on X, formerly Twitter.

The Taliban have taken away the essential rights of women, said Heather Barr, director of the Women’s Rights at the Human Rights Watch.

“This latest order by the Taliban instructing women not to go to Band-e-Amir is part of a pattern where the Taliban are step by step and quickly taking away from women everything that they need for their lives,” she said.

Taliban members paddle in a boat as they and Afghan families enjoy a visit to one of the lakes in Band-e Amir national park, a popular week-end destination

(Getty Images)

“What explanation can you think of, other than cruelty?” asked Ms Barr, while sharing a news report on the issue on X.

“Taliban banned women from Band-e-Amir National Park in Afghanistan. Just when you believe the Taliban can’t go any further, they unveil a new measure underscoring their war against women’s existence,” Omar Haidari, a human rights activist, said on X.

Afghan families and Taliban members visit one of the lakes in Band-e Amir national park, a popular week-end destination in Band-e Amir, Bamyan province of Afghanistan

(Getty Images)

Mr Khaled Hanafi, the Taliban minister, said security forces will be deployed by the Taliban to prevent women from entering the park.

The de facto rulers of the hardline Islamist regime have already banned women from other public spaces like parks and gyms, citing the same argument of “improper” wearing of the hijab and gender segregation rules.

Last November, the Taliban-led government barred women from using public spaces, including amusement parks, saying they did not wear the hijab correctly or follow gender segregation rules.

