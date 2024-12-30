Taliban threaten to shut down NGOs that employ women

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

The Taliban have said they will shut down all national and foreign NGOs in Afghanistan that employ women, escalating the clampdown against women and aid agencies.

In a letter published on X on Sunday night, the country’s economy ministry warned that any NGO failing to comply with the directive to stop employing women will lose its licence to operate.

“In case of lack of cooperation, all activities of that institution will be canceled, and the activity license of that institution, granted by the ministry, will also be canceled,” the letter read.

The Taliban government ordered NGOs two years ago to stop employing Afghan women, claiming they were not adhering to the mandated dress code, including the wearing of headscarves.

The latest announcement comes amid reports that female Afghan humanitarian workers are being prevented from carrying out their duties, despite widespread recognition of the critical need for aid in the country.

The Taliban deny allegations of obstructing aid agencies or interfering with relief operations.

Afghan women have already been barred from most jobs, excluded from public spaces, and prohibited from accessing education beyond the sixth grade.

The Taliban recently passed orders restricting women from getting paramedical and midwifery training.

In a separate decree, Taliban leader Hibatullah Akhundzada has ordered property owners to obscure windows overlooking areas where women might sit or stand, such as yards or kitchens. The directive applies to both new and existing buildings, requiring walls, fences, or screens to block such views.

The decree, also published on X, instructed municipalities to ensure that future constructions adhere to the order.

The Taliban’s tightening restrictions on women and NGOs have drawn widespread international condemnation. The latest decree targeting NGOs comes as Afghanistan remains dependent on humanitarian aid, with millions of Afghans facing food insecurity and other crises.

The Taliban’s policies have repeatedly disrupted aid delivery and created logistical challenges for international organisations operating in the country. The UN and other humanitarian agencies have warned that excluding women from NGO roles could cripple efforts to provide essential services in the already struggling nation.

Additional reporting by agencies.