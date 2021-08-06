The Taliban have taken control of the provincial capital of Zaranj in Nimroz province, Afghan officials confirmed on Friday.

Local Afghan officials told The Independent insurgents had captured the town on Friday afternoon.

The group’s spokesman also confirmed they had taken control of the town.

A spokesperson for Nimroz’s police, who declined to be named for security reasons, told Reuters the Taliban had been able to capture the city because of a lack of reinforcements from the government.

Zaranj is a small town with a population of only less than 50,000. It is a commercial hub and the administrative centre of Nimroz province on the border with Iran.

The Taliban later posted videos of heavy-armed fighters walking in the corridors of the governor’s compound, where offices that once hosted government officials could be clearly seen.

Video footage showed locals taking selfies with what appeared to be Taliban fighters in the heart of the town. Backup trucks and humvees topped by Taliban fighters and the group famous white flag raced on the streets of Zaranj on Friday afternoon.

Many locals clapped and chanted, and cars honked their horns as Taliban cars were swooping into the town centre.

This comes as fighting between Afghan government forces and the Taliban intensifies across the country after the Taliban has made significant advances.

Earlier today, the head of the Afghan government’s media department, Dawa Khan Menapal, was shot in Kabul by the militant group. On Tuesday, the Taliban carried out a suicide bomb, and a gun attack in Kabul’s Green Zone targeted Afghanistan’s acting defence minister killing thirteen people.

The United Nations Afghanistan mission chief Deborah Lyons has told the UN Security Council it “must issue an unambiguous statement that attacks against cities must stop now.”