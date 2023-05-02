Afghanistan’s women and Taliban vie for spotlight at top UN Doha meet

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Hundreds of Afghan women are protesting for the purpose of getting a spot at a closed door two-day meeting being chaired by the UN in Doha.

This is because the meeting involves discussions on the human rights situation in Afghanistan as well as on the removal of sanctions on the Taliban-led nation.

Envoys from several nations like the US, the UK, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Iran, Japan, Russia, Qatar, the UAE and Saudi Arabia among others have been invited for the meeting.

The de facto authorities from the Taliban have not been invited to the critical talks being led by the UN secretary general Antonio Guterres.

During the meeting, the UN will seek a “common understanding within the international community on how to engage with the Taliban on these issues”.

Leaders from several nations are expected to “reinvigorate international engagement around key issues, such as human rights, in particular women’s and girls’s rights, inclusive governance, countering terrorism and drug trafficking,” the UN said in a statement on Sunday.

In Afghanistan, there took place widespread protests by women groups on the same day. They said they were angered by the talks looking to formalise the Taliban-led regime, despite the erosion of womens rights in Afghanistan by the interim leaders, who call the handling of the affairs “an internal social issue”.

On Monday, however, 64 Afghan women were reportedly invited to speak virtually, along with a group of envoys, and asked to present their recommendations on reforms in Afghanistan to the UN officials.

The collective said this did not substitute for the official lack of presence of Afghan women on the panel. On engaging with the Taliban, the women leaders asked the UN and envoys to refrain from compromising the rights of Afghan citizens in return for cooperation from the Taliban.

“Don’t be deceived by Taliban’s promises. They cannot and should not be trusted. There is no moderate Taliban. For us, they are all the same, the ones in Qatar, the Kandaharis and the Haqqanis,” read the top recommendation offered to the leaders in Doha.

It added that the Taliban “will not give women their basic rights without imposing conditions and pressure from influential countries including the US, the UK, Pakistan, China, Qatar, the UAE and others”.

The UN and other nations have been asked to “refrain from public statements suggesting recognition of the Taliban as such statements further strengthen Taliban’s propaganda as the legitimate government”.

Taliban’s deputy spokesperson Bilal Karimi said they were hoping for the meeting to help remove sanctions on their interim regime and chart out engagement with the international community.

Reacting sharply to the Taliban’s exclusion, Suhail Shaeen, the leader of the regime’s office in Doha, said such meetings will be “unproductive, and even sometimes counterproductive”.

“How will they implement decisions while we are not part of it? Issues can be solved through a pragmatic approach, not one-sided decisions,” he said.

On Thursday, the UN Security Council unanimously condemned a Taliban administration ban on Afghan women working for the UN in the country and called on Taliban leaders to “swiftly reverse” a crackdown on the rights of women and girls.

The Taliban claims to respect women’s rights in accordance with its strict interpretation of Islamic law. Taliban officials said decisions on female aid workers are an “internal issue”.

The Taliban seized power after the fall of Kabul in August 2021 as US-led forces withdrew following a 20-year-long war.