Anura Kumara Dissanayake: Who is Sri Lanka’s new left-wing president?

Your support helps us to tell the story Support Now Find out more Close As your White House correspondent, I ask the tough questions and seek the answers that matter.



Your support enables me to be in the room, pressing for transparency and accountability. Without your contributions, we wouldn't have the resources to challenge those in power.



Your donation makes it possible for us to keep doing this important work, keeping you informed every step of the way to the November election Andrew Feinberg White House Correspondent

Anura Kumara Dissanayake has been elected Sri Lanka’s next president in the country’s first election since the economic collapse in 2022 and the subsequent ousting of the previous leader.

The chief of the National People's Power coalition, a left-wing political party, has won Sri Lanka’s presidential election, securing 42 per cent of the vote, according to unofficial results.

The election marks the first presidential contest since widespread protests in 2022 which ousted the previous leader, Gotabaya Rajapaksa, amid the country’s worst economic crisis in decades.

Opposition leader Sajith Premadasa followed with 32 per cent of the vote, while incumbent president Ranil Wickremesinghe trailed at 17 per cent.

Mr Dissanayake’s victory represents a significant political shift in Sri Lanka. Known for his pro-working class stance and anti-political elite rhetoric, the 55-year-old has gained a strong following.

“This achievement is not the result of any single person’s work, but the collective effort of hundreds of thousands of you. Your commitment has brought us this far, and for that, I am deeply grateful. This victory belongs to all of us,” Mr Dissanayake said in a post on X.

Born in 1968 in Galewela, central Sri Lanka, Mr Dissanayake’s early years were shaped by the country’s turbulent political landscape. He entered politics as a university student during the Indo-Sri Lanka Agreement of 1987, a period that triggered one of the bloodiest insurgencies in Sri Lanka’s history.

The Janatha Vimukthi Peramuna (JVP), a Marxist political party Mr Dissanayake would eventually lead, played a central role in the armed revolt between 1987 and 1989.

In his campaign, he emphasised the need for change, casting himself as the candidate who could break with Sri Lanka’s traditional political elite.

He has been vocal about addressing the unfulfilled promises of past leaders, including launching an investigation into the 2019 Easter Sunday bombings, which killed 290 people after bombs went through churches and international hotels across the capital Colombo. Many have accused the previous Rajapaksa government of obstructing inquiries into the attacks.

He promised to give the country a clean start with the promise to dissolve the parliament after coming to power, impose tougher anti-corruption measures and appealed to the working class by pledging to roll back tax hikes and welfare cuts imposed by the current administration.

Years of under-taxation, weak exports and major policy errors, combined with the Covid-19 pandemic, dried up the country’s foreign exchange reserves, plunging it into a historic crisis that it is still grapplig to overcome despite ousting the previous government.

In the last election, Mr Dissanayake scored only 3 per cent vote, but his popularity has grown exponentially, particularly among younger voters frustrated by the long-standing political dynasties.

However, he faces enormous challenges in his term as the country grapples with a severe economic crisis. Since 2022, Sri Lanka has been plagued by a shortage of essentials, including fuel, medicine, and food, leading to widespread protests and the eventual resignation of Rajapaksa.

The Indian Ocean nation declared bankruptcy in April 2022 with more than $83bn in debt, more than half of it to foreign creditors.

Mr Dissanayake’s Marxist-Leninist roots, shaped by his involvement in the Janatha Vimukthi Peramuna (JVP), add a layer of complexity as the nation navigates its relationship with international financial institutions like the IMF.

Sri Lanka turned to the IMF for help to rescue the economy and secured a bailout package last year. Under the current four-year bailout program, the IMF is to disburse $2.9bn in tranches after biannual reviews of whether the country is imposing needed economic reforms.

There are also concerns that his policies may impact Sri Lanka’s fiscal targets. Mr Wickremesinghe warned that any move to alter the basic agreement could delay the release of the fourth tranche of nearly $3bn needed for economic stability.

Despite concerns about his party’s experience and its Marxist ideology, Mr Dissanayake has committed to continuing negotiations with the IMF, promising to seek changes that benefit the country without abandoning existing financial agreements.

His potential prime minister, Dr Harini Amarasuriya, addressed these concerns, stating: “We don’t have the experience in making the country bankrupt, but we will certainly gain experience in rebuilding it.”