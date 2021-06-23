In a major blow to press freedom, Apple Daily, Hong Kong’s largest and last pro-democracy newspaper, says it will shut its doors by Saturday after a series of arrests and assets freeze, according to a statement from the media house.

“The board of director of Next Digital Limited regrets to announce that due to the current circumstances prevailing in Hong Kong, Apple Daily in its print form will come to an end no later than the last edition on Saturday 26 June, 2021, and the digital version will no longer be accessible no later than 11.59pm on Saturday 26 June, 2021,” a statement from the company said.

The newspaper had come under fire from authorities over their coverage of China, with charges slapped on editors and the owners of the company. The newsroom has been raided and its assets frozen under a controversial national security law imposed last year.

On Wednesday, Hong Kong police arrested a columnist of the newspaper on “suspicion of conspiring to collude with a foreign country or foreign forces,” CNA quoted local TVB media as saying.

The name of the 55-year-old man was not revealed by the police.