23 dead after boat sinks in Bangladesh, say police

At least 23 people were killed and several dozen went missing on Sunday after a boat overturned in a river in Bangladesh, according to the police.

According to local reports, a boat carrying over 100 passengers capsized in the Korotoa river in Panchagarh’s Boda Upazila this afternoon.

Bangladesh-based newspaper The Daily Star reported that ten people were admitted to Boda Upazila Health Complex while 70-80 people were rescued from the river after the capsize.

The engine-run boat overturned near Awalia ghat under Maria union around 1.30 pm when it was heading towards Bodeshari Hindu temple under Borososhi union, said Sujoy Kumar Roy, officer-in-charge of Boda Police Station.

Most of the passengers were on their way to the temple for celebrating Mahalaya.

The rescue operation is underway, the police said.

This isn’t the first boat-related accident in Bangladesh.

In March 2022, rescuers recovered six bodies after a cargo vessel hit a ferry carrying dozens of people along a river outside Bangladesh’s capital, according to officials and survivors.

Fire service official Rozina Akhter said they could not determine how many were on board the ferry. Local media reported between 30 and 50 people were on the ferry when the collision occurred in Narayanganj, just outside Dhaka.

In another 2021 incident, a passenger boat carrying more than 100 people sank after a collision in a large pond in Bangladesh, and officials said 21 people were dead and about 50 went missing.

A witness said two cargo vessels hit the boat, which sank quickly, Dhaka-based The Daily Star newspaper reported.

“I was grazing cattle on the bank of the pond. I heard a loud noise and saw the cargo vessels hitting the passenger trawler. I saw the trawler sinking quickly,” witness Nurul Amin told the paper.

Bangladesh is a delta nation where water transport is heavily used to move people and goods, but deadly accidents are common because of unskilled operations and poor enforcement of safety rules.