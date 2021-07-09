At least 49 people have died in a fire at a food and drinks factory outside the Bangladesh capital Dhaka, according to local TV reports.

A massive blaze broke out at the multistory building of Hashem Food and Beverage Ltd, a factory in Rupganj, near Dhaka on Thursday night, fire official Russel Shikder said.

At least 17 bodies have been recovered so far.

The blaze was doused yesterday, but the firefighters are struggling to recover bodies from the remains of the burned factory.

The exact number of casualties could not be confirmed, officials said, as more bodies are expected to be recovered.

According to an unidentified senior official who spoke to Ekattor TV on Friday, the factory was locked from the inside when the fire broke out.

More follows