Student protest leaders in Bangladesh have called for Nobel Peace Prize laureate Muhammad Yunus to lead the new interim government after Sheikh Hasina resigned and fled the country following weeks of unrest.

Ms Hasina,76, who has governed the country for two decades, stepped down as prime minister after violent protests over a contentious job quota scheme swelling into a popular uprising.

The coordinators of the student body, Students Against Discrimination, who led the protests, said in a video message on Tuesday that they proposed the nomination of Mr Yunus as the chief advisor of the interim government.

Nahid Islam, the organiser, said student protest leaders have already talked with Mr Yunus, who consented to take over considering the present situation of the country.

Protesters are set to announce more names of people likely to be part of the government, Mr Islam said, warning that ignoring their choices would pose a challenge to the leadership.

After Ms Hasina’s departure, army chief Waker-uz-Zaman addressed the nation and said he would hold talks with president Mohammed Shahabuddin and political party representatives on formation of a new government.

“We will not accept any other government except the government proposed by the students and people. We will not accept any military government, military-backed government or any B-team government formed with the associates of the fascists,” the student leaders warned.

Nobel laureate Muhammad Yunus has been backed by student protesters to lead interim government ( AP )

Mr Yunus, 84, won the Nobel Peace Prize in 2006 after he pioneered microlending. He faced a number of corruption accusations and a number of court cases under Ms Hasina’s rule, which his supporters described as a politically motivated vendetta as he was seen as a potential rival.

In addition to the Nobel Peace Prize, he was honoured with numerous prestigious awards such as the US Presidential Medal of Freedom in 2009 and the Congressional Gold Medal in 2010. He has also worked as chancellor of Glasgow Caledonian University in Scotland from 2012 to 2018.

Mr Yunus has called Ms Hasina’s resignation the country’s “second liberation day” and said Bangladesh was now a “free country” after her departure.

Ms Hasina’s exit has plunged the country into political instability after 15 years of one-party rule. The South Asian nation is already grappling with a series of crises such as high unemployment, corruption, communal violence and climate change.

On Monday, at least 135 people were killed as thousands of people marched to Dhaka to demand the resignation of the prime minister. Widespread arson, vandalism and rioting continued in the country overnight, taking the total death toll during the protests to well over 400.

Anti-government protestors display Bangladesh's national flag as they storm prime minister Sheikh Hasina's palace in Dhaka ( AFP via Getty Images )

Analysts have said the road ahead in Bangladesh’s future would be long as unrest continues.

“Will be hard to focus on an interim government and political transition as long as the unrest and mayhem are not reined in. This is where the role of the army becomes significant. Intervening has its own risks, but it’s unclear who else can step in at this point,” Michael Kugelman of the Wilson Center, an American think-tank, said.

The main opposition, Bangladesh Nationalist Party, on Tuesday urged people to exercise restraint in what it said was a "transitional moment on our democratic path".

"It would defeat the spirit of the revolution that toppled the illegitimate and autocratic regime of Sheikh Hasina if people decide to take the law into their own hands without due process," Tarique Rahman, the party’s acting chair, wrote on the social media platform X.

A protester throws a rubber tire on fire during a protest ( AP )

General Zaman said he was temporarily taking control of the country as soldiers tried to stem the growing unrest.

Mr Shahabuddin announced late Monday after meeting with General Zamam and opposition politicians that parliament would be dissolved and a national government would be formed as soon as possible, leading to fresh elections.

He also said that it was "unanimously decided" to immediately release the opposition Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) chairperson and Hasina’s nemesis, Begum Khaleda Zia.

He also announced that all detained protesters would be released.

Protesters shout slogans as they celebrate ( Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. )

The role of the military in the country’s governance is yet to be seen. The military wields significant political influence in Bangladesh, which has faced more than 20 coups or coup attempts since independence in 1971.

After Ms Hasina’s ouster, protesters stormed into her residence where they set fires, carried out furniture, and took away raw fish from the refrigerators. They also gathered outside the parliament building, where a banner reading "justice" was hung.

Crowds also ransacked Ms Hasina‘s family’s ancestral home-turned-museum where her father, Sheikh Mujibur Rahman – the country’s first president and independence leader – was assassinated. They torched major offices of the ruling party and two pro-government TV stations, forcing both to go off air.

Ms Hasina had by then arrived in neighbouring India where she reportedly applied for political asylum in Britain and is still awaiting confirmation.