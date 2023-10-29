For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

One of Bangladesh’s most senior opposition politicians has been detained after deadly clashes between and anti-government protesters months ahead of a general election.

Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir, the secretary-general of one of the country’s largest opposition parties, the Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP). was taken into custody from his home on Sunday, his wife Rahat Ara Begum said.

It comes after at least one policeman died and dozens of others, including opposition party supporters, were injured as thousands of protesters joined rallies across the capital Dhaka on Saturday to demand the resignation of prime minister Sheikh Hasina.

The BNP announced a day-long protest to pressure Ms Hasina to step down and allow a non-partisan caretaker government to carry out free and fair elections, amid accusations of corruption and rights abuses.

The opposition has also accused the government of using a new cybersecurity law to crack down on dissent.

Footage from Sunday showed Mr Alamgir waving to his supporters as he was driven away in a police vehicle.

“Police came and seized all the CCTV camera devices from our building,” his wife Ms Begum was quoted as saying by The Daily Star newspaper. “They said they had orders to arrest my husband. I hope they return him soon.”

Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) secretary general Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir gestures during a rally in front of their Nayapaltan office in Dhaka before arrested (EPA)

Dhaka metropolitan police commissioner Habibur Rahman said Mr Alamgir was taken in for questioning in relation to violent protests.

Protesters carried out widespread arson, vandalism of public property and vehicles, and clashed with security personnel in at least 10 spots in the capital, Dhaka police spokesperson Faruk Hossain said.

BNP spokesperson Zahiruddin Swapan said more than 1 million supporters have taken part in the protests, while the police estimated there were about 200,000 protesters involved.

Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB) patrol on the street during the dawn-to-dusk strike in Dhaka, Bangladesh (EPA)

Violence had erupted in Dhaka’s Kakrail area when protesters attacked a bus transporting members of the ruling Awami League to a nearby rally, according to eyewitnesses and media accounts.

Video footage broadcast on Somoy TV showed a police booth engulfed in flames, damaged vehicles and shattered glass from a nearby building.

By Saturday afternoon, the violence had escalated. Security personnel deployed sound grenades and teargas at the rally location where BNP supporters were loudly voicing anti-government slogans.

“Our rally was peaceful. But the authorities have used excessive force to ruin our rally. They attacked our people mercilessly,” said the BNP spokesperson Mr Swapan.

BNP chair and two-time former prime minister Khaleda Zia, who had previously been arrested and jailed, remains effectively under house arrest despite being released in 2020 after getting a 17-year prison sentence. Mr Alamgir has been leading the BNP since Zia was jailed and her son went into exile in the UK.

Ekattor TV station reported that a police hospital was attacked by protesters. Violence had spread in the area and many people had to take cover in nearby alleys.

The opposition said it is attempting a final push to remove Ms Hasina as the election commission prepares to announce Bangladesh’s 12th national election, expected to be held in January.

Ms Hasina’s government has been facing questions over alleged irregularities in past elections and a crackdown on dissent.

The US has pressured Dhaka to ensure the integrity of elections and imposed visa restrictions in May for individuals from Bangladesh “responsible for, or complicit in, undermining the democratic election process in Bangladesh”.

The US embassy in Dhaka on Saturday said it condemned the political violence and called for calm and restraint from all sides.

“The reported killing of a police officer, a political activist and the burning of a hospital are unacceptable,” the statement said. “As is violence against civilians, including journalists.”

The embassy said it will be reviewing all violent incidents for possible visa restrictions.

Ms Hasina recently said in parliament that the US wanted to remove her from power at any cost.

The opposition and the government’s critics have welcomed the US’s condemnation. The country is Bangladesh’s largest importer of garment products.