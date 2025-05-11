Bangladesh’s interim rulers ban ousted prime minister Sheikh Hasina’s party

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Bangladesh’s interim government on Saturday banned all activities of the former ruling Awami League party led by Sheikh Hasina, who was ousted as prime minister in a mass uprising last year.

Asif Nazrul, the law affairs adviser, said late Saturday the interim cabinet headed by Muhammad Yunus had decided to ban the party's activities online and elsewhere under the country’s antiterrorism law.

The ban would stay in place until a special tribunal completed a trial of the party and its top leaders over the deaths of hundreds of students and other protesters during an anti-government uprising in July and August last year.

Three days after the uprising ended Ms Hasina's 15 years of rule, Mr Yunus took power as interim leader of the nation.

“This decision is aimed at ensuring national security and sovereignty, protection of activists of the July movement, and plaintiffs and witnesses involved in the tribunal proceedings," Mr Nazrul told reporters after a special cabinet meeting.

He said a government notification detailing the conditions of the ban would be published soon.

File. Bangladesh's then prime minister Sheikh Hasina reviews a guard of honor during a welcome ceremony in Thailand on 26 April 2024 ( AP )

Ms Hasina and several of her senior party colleagues were slapped with murder cases after her ouster last year. The former prime minister fled into exile in India on August 5 just as the protesters were preparing to storm her official residence.

The UN human rights office reported in February that up to 1,400 people might have been killed during three weeks of the agitation that collapsed Ms Hasina’s government.

The dramatic decision to ban the Awami League came after thousands of protesters, including supporters of a newly formed political party by students, took to the streets in Dhaka and issued an ultimatum to ban Ms Hasina’s party by Saturday night.