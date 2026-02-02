Bangladesh ex-PM Sheikh Hasina sentenced to 10 years in jail in corruption case

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

A court in Bangladesh on Monday sentenced former prime minister Sheikh Hasina to 10 years in jail and her niece, Tulip Siddiq, who is a British lawmaker, to four years in prison in two cases involving a government township project near the capital.

Judge Mohammed Rabiul Alam of the Special Judge’s Court-4 also handed down seven-year prison sentences to another niece, Azmina Siddiq, and a nephew, Radwan Mujib Siddiq.

The country’s official corruption watchdog filed the cases alleging that Hasina colluded with government officials to illegally secure six plots in the Purbachal New Town Project, near Dhaka, for herself and her family members despite their ineligibility under government regulations.

File. In this picture taken on 10 January 2024, people sit next to a banner marking the 74th founding anniversary of the Awami League party with pictures of Sheikh Hasina (L), her father Sheikh Mujibur Rahman (C) and her son Sajeeb Wazed in Dhaka ( AFP via Getty Images )

The verdicts came as the interim government, headed by Nobel Peace Prize laureate Muhammad Yunus, prepares for 12 February elections. Hasina’s former ruling Awami League party has been banned from taking part.

Both Hasina and Tulip Siddiq were sentenced earlier in similar cases and have denounced the verdict. Siddiq said she obtained no land from the government during her aunt’s 15-year rule, as she is not a Bangladeshi citizen. But the prosecution said she influenced her aunt to provide her mother and two siblings with land in the project, an allegation she rejected outright.

Hasina was previously convicted in four other cases over corruption in the project, as she faced charges of misusing power. In those cases, the court sentenced her to a total of 26 years in prison, while her son, Sajeeb Wazed, and daughter, Saima Wazed, received five years each. Hasina’s younger sister, Sheikh Rehana, was sentenced to seven years. All of them are currently abroad. Tulip Siddiq lives in the UK.

Hasina has been in exile in India since 5 August 2024, when she was ousted in a student-led mass uprising, ending her 15-year rule. She has been sentenced to death on charges of crimes against humanity involving the uprising, when hundreds of people were killed. She denounced the trial process, terming a special tribunal “a kangaroo court”.

India has not responded to a request from Bangladesh to extradite Hasina.