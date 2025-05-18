Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

A British mountain guide has scaled Mount Everest Sunday for the 19th time, breaking his own record for the most ascents of the world’s highest mountain by a non-Sherpa guide.

Kenton Cool, 51, from southwest England, scaled the 8,849-meter (29,032-foot) peak on Sunday along with several other climbers, and he was doing well and on way down from the summit, said Iswari Paudel of Himalayan Guides Nepal, which equipped his expedition.

Cool first climbed Mount Everest in 2004 and has been doing it almost every year since then.

He was unable to climb Everest in 2014 because the season was cancelled after 16 Sherpa guides were killed in an avalanche, and again in 2015 when an earthquake triggered an avalanche that killed 19 people. The 2020 climbing season was cancelled because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Hundreds of climbers and their guides are on the mountain during the popular spring climbing season, hoping to scale the world's highest peak.

Many of them have already succeeded while more are expected to make their attempt before the climbing season closes at the end of this month, when weather condition deteriorates with the coming of the rainy monsoon season, making climbing difficult.

Only Nepali Sherpa guides have scaled the peak more times than Cool.

The highest number of climbs of Mount Everest is 30 times by Nepali Sherpa guide Kami Rita, who is also on the mountain currently and is expected to make the climb in the next few days.