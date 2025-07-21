Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

The children of an elderly British couple imprisoned in Afghanistan have made an urgent public plea to the ruling Taliban government to release them before they “die in custody”.

Barbie Reynolds, 76, and her husband Peter, 80, were arrested by the Taliban on 1 February when they were returning to their home in Bamyan province in central Afghanistan.

They have spent five and a half months in detention without being charged and were held separately in a maximum-security prison until eight weeks ago.

The British couple was living in Afghanistan for the past 18 years, running education and training projects and decided to remain in the country even after the Taliban’s takeover in 2021.

The four children, who live in the US and UK, have raised grave concerns about the health of their parents who suffer from a number of ailments.

They said: "This is another urgent plea to the Taliban to release our parents before it is too late, and they die in their custody.

"They have dedicated their lives to the people of Afghanistan for the last 18 years."

open image in gallery Peter Reynolds and Barbie Reynolds married in Kabul in 1970 ( Supplied )

The siblings said they had written privately to the Taliban leadership twice, hoping that it would encourage the group to release their parents as they held off from making a public appeal during the last two months.

Their daughter, Sarah Entwistle, said there has been no progress in their efforts to have their parents released from detention.

Ms Entwistle said they had privately pleaded with the Taliban "to uphold their beliefs of compassion, mercy, fairness and human dignity", adding: "We do so again now publicly."

She said the UN will be making a statement on Monday calling for the immediate release of the couple.

"For the past two months, we have maintained a media blackout, hoping to demonstrate our intention to show respect to the Taliban, and 'trust the process'.

"We are grateful to Doughty Street Chambers for liaising with the UN Special Rapporteur on Torture.”

The last contact the children had with their parents was five weeks ago when their mother said their father's health was rapidly deteriorating.

open image in gallery ( Family handouts/ The Independent )

A remote medical assessment conducted by a cardiologist revealed that Mr Reynolds may have suffered a stroke or a silent heart attack, the siblings said.

They added that Mr Reynolds was suffering from a red, peeling, bleeding face, which could mean his skin cancer has relapsed.

Their mother’s condition was also getting worse as she continued to struggle with numbness in her feet due to anaemia, possibly from insufficient food in the maximum security prison, her children said.

A medical assessment of Ms Reynolds noted that this created additional strain which could lead to heart failure.

The couple, who married in Kabul in 1970, marked their 55th wedding anniversary this week in detention.

They were held up until eight weeks ago at the Pul-e-Charkhi prison in the capital, Kabul, their children said. There, the couple had access to phones and called their children every day from the prison yard.

They were then transferred to the General Directorate of Intelligence (GDI), with the promise of release within two to three days, they said. Two further months have passed, with no sign of release.

The children said their parents had better conditions at the GDI but still had no bed or furniture and slept on a mattress on the floor.

open image in gallery Peter and Barbie Reynolds have been running Rebuild, an organisation that provides education and training programmes for businesses, government agencies and NGOs in Afghanistan for 18 years ( rebuildconsultants.com )

Officials from the UK Foreign Office were granted an exceptional visit to the couple last Thursday to check on their welfare, according to The Times.

A spokesperson said: “We are supporting the family of two British nationals who are detained in Afghanistan.”

Alice Edwards, UN special rapporteur on torture, will say in a statement to be released on Monday: “We see no reason why this elderly couple should be detained at all, and have requested an immediate review of the grounds of their detention.

“It is inhumane to keep them locked up in such degrading conditions and more worrying when their health is so fragile.

“Their physical and mental health is deteriorating rapidly,” Ms Edwards said. “Without access to adequate medical care they are at risk of irreparable harm or even death.”