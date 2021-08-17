‘Selfish’ UK student trapped in Kabul flown to safety by British Army

A British student who claimed he was trapped in Afghanistan after deliberately choosing to holiday in one of the most dangerous places on earth, has been evacuated to safety by the UK military.

Miles Routledge , 22, a physics student from Birmingham, became trapped in Afghanistan after deciding to visit the country despite the danger.

Previously he said he was fully prepared for death as his visit coincided with the collapse of the Afghan government and the takeover by the Taliban.

But on Tuesday he was part of an evacuation flight that took rescued Britons and others to the United Arab Emirates.

Mr Routledge said he was “exhausted and relieved”, posting on Facebook: “I’ve landed in Dubai thanks to the brilliant people at the British Army. All safe!”

Others were less impressed however.

One Facebook poster wrote: “ Selfish actions, your seat on a plane home should have been given to an Afghan interpreter who now faces certain death .”

The Foreign, Commonwealth and Development office had earlier confirmed he was in the country and said that the efforts to rescue all British nationals from Afghanistan were underway.

An FCDO spokesperson said: “We are aware of this case and are attempting to reach the individual to offer assistance. We are working hard to contact all the British nationals we are aware of who remain in Afghanistan, to help them leave the country.”

“The safety of British nationals is our top priority which is why we have been urging British nationals to leave Afghanistan by commercial means since 21 April. On 6 August we updated our advice to urge British nationals to leave immediately and to update us on their plans for departure,” the spokesperson said.

Talking to The Spectator magazine, Miles said he was fully prepared for death and had accepted his fate.

“This trip has been a test of God. I’m very religious so I believe I’ll be looked after. Before I left I wrote a letter to my friends saying that if I died, not to feel guilty, that I would die happy and religious and proud,” Miles said.

He also said he seen the Taliban driving up and down Kabul, with people shooting in the air.

“I’ve seen the Taliban, I’ve been speaking to the locals who have seen them kill people, beat people up for not wearing burqas or for wearing eyeliner or mascara,” Miles said.

Seemingly unshaken by the tragedy unfolding in the country, Miles said he would set out for this adventure all over again if he got a chance.

“I have no regrets, I would do this all again. If I could back to myself on day one, I would go - Just trust yourself and you would be fine... you’re gonna be in hell but you’ve got Christ on you and he’s looking after you.”

The UK Government has advised against all but essential travel to Afghanistan for more than two decades.