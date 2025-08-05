Thousands to rally in Bangladesh one year after Sheikh Hasina’s fall

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Thousands of people are expected to attend rallies, concerts, and prayer sessions in Bangladesh's capital of Dhaka on Tuesday for the first anniversary of the deadly protests that ousted Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina.

The events will culminate in a declaration touted as a roadmap for democratic reform in the political journey from an uprising sparked by economic woes and repression to rule by an interim government led by Nobel peace laureate Muhammad Yunus.

"Together, we will build a Bangladesh where tyranny will never rise again," Mr Yunus said in a message to the nation a year after protests forced Ms Hasina to flee to neighbouring India, as he paid tribute to those who sacrificed their lives.

A peaceful, fair, and transparent election could be held early next year, Mr Yunus said.

He pledged a return to full democratic rule at a time of mounting pressure for a swifter transition amid growing labour unrest.

"Fallen autocrats and their self-serving allies remain active," however, he added, urging unity to protect the gains of the uprising while his government holds reform talks with political parties and civil society.

open image in gallery Former Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina ( AP )

His interim government had launched sweeping reforms, he added, while trials for those responsible for the "July killings" were progressing swiftly.

Police were on high alert throughout the capital, with armoured vehicles patrolling the streets to deter any attempt by Ms Hasina’s banned Awami League to disrupt the day's events.

"Let this anniversary not be a day of retrospection, but a rallying cry for a brighter tomorrow," Ms Hasina said in an open letter to the people of Bangladesh, adding that she had never resigned from her duties as prime minister.

"Bangladesh has overcome adversity before, and we will rise again, stronger, more united, and more determined to build a democracy that truly serves its people."

The July Declaration, to be announced later in the day by Mr Yunus, will formally recognise the 2024 student-led uprising and the shift away from authoritarian rule to democratic renewal.

Despite some opposition, it is backed by major political groups, including the Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP), led by former premier Khaleda Zia.

Supporters see the charter as a foundation for institutional reform, but critics have warned that its impact could be largely symbolic in the absence of a legal framework or parliamentary consensus.