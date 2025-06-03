Hundreds of prisoners break out of jail after earthquake panic

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

More than 200 inmates escaped a jail in the southern Pakistani city of Karachi after overpowering guards who had allowed them out of their cells following a series of earthquakes, officials have said.

The jailbreak at the District Malir prison unfolded just before midnight Monday and continued into the early hours of Tuesday.

Prisoners had been allowed into the courtyard because of the tremors, Zia-ul-Hasan Lanjar, the provincial law minister, said on Tuesday.

Police said that the prisoners snatched guns from prison staff and forced open the main gate after a shootout, evading paramilitary soldiers.

At least one prisoner was killed and three guards wounded, according to Provincial Police Chief Ghulam Nabi Memon.

"I heard the firing for quite some time, and then some time later, prisoners made their way out running in all directions," Bukhsh, a private security guard at a residential complex opposite the jail, said.

open image in gallery Police officers stand guard outside the prison ( AP )

He added that some of the prisoners entered the apartment complex before being taken away by police.

On Tuesday, a Reuters reporter who visited the prison saw shattered glass and damaged electronic equipment. A meeting room, for prisoners to see their families, had been ransacked. Anxious family members had gathered outside.

The jailbreak was one of the largest ever in Pakistan, Lanjar said.

The prison, which houses 6,000 inmates, is in the Malir district of Karachi, Pakistan's biggest city.

Prisoners ran through the area throughout the night, some of them barefoot, with police giving chase, local TV footage showed. About 80 of those who escaped had been caught, said Murad Ali Shah, the provincial chief minister.

open image in gallery The prison houses 6,000 inmates in the Malir district of Karachi ( AP )

The jail's superintendent, Arshad Shah, told reporters that there were 28 prison guards on duty at night, and that "only a few of such a large number of prisoners escaped". He said the prison did not have security cameras.

Officials said the inmates, many of them heroin users, had been unnerved by the earthquakes.

"There was panic here because of earthquake tremors," said Lanjar.

The provincial chief minister said it was a mistake for prison authorities to have allowed the prisoners to leave their cells. He urged the inmates still at large to hand themselves in, or face a serious charge for breaking out.

"Petty crime charges will become a big case like terrorism," Shah said.