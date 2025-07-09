Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

The International Criminal Court (ICC) has issued arrest warrants for the Taliban’s supreme leader and the head of Afghanistan’s supreme court on charges of persecuting women and girls since wresting power about four years ago.

The ICC said there were reasonable grounds to believe that supreme leader Hibatullah Akhunzada and chief justice Abdul Hakim Haqqani committed the crime against humanity of persecution on gender grounds against girls and women.

The warrants accused the leaders of persecuting “other persons non-conforming with the Taliban’s policy on gender, gender identity or expression; and on political grounds against persons perceived as ‘allies of girls and women.’”

“While the Taliban have imposed certain rules and prohibitions on the population as a whole, they have specifically targeted girls and women by reason of their gender, depriving them of fundamental rights and freedoms,” the ICC said on Tuesday as it issued a warant on charges of gender persecution for the first time.

open image in gallery High above Kabul, a Taliban armed with a Kalashnikov looks down on the city in Kabul on 17 February 2025 ( AFP/Getty )

The court added that since wresting power in August 2021, the Taliban have “severely deprived” girls and women of the rights to education, privacy and family life, along with freedoms of movement, expression, thought, conscience and religion.

The Taliban have banned education for women and girls beyond sixth grade, most employment, and barred them from many public spaces. Last August, the vice and virtue ministry published laws that ban women’s voices and bare faces outside the home.

However, the Islamist leaders argue that Afghan women have been living in security with their rights protected.

The Taliban condemned the warrants as an example of hostility towards Islam, calling it “nonsense”.

"We neither recognise anything by the name of an international court nor do we consider ourselves bound by it," the Taliban government's spokesperson, Zabihullah Mujahid, added in a statement.

The full warrants and details on the specific incidents they are based on remain under seal to protect witnesses and victims, the court said.

Human rights groups hailed the warrants and called on the international community to back the ICC's work.

open image in gallery File: Women chant ‘bread, work and freedom’ and march in front of the education ministry building on 13 August 2022 in Kabul, Afghanistan ( Getty )

"The international community should fully back the ICC in its critical work in Afghanistan and globally, including through concerted efforts to enforce the court’s warrants," Human Rights Watch international justice director Liz Evenson said in a statement.

This week, the UN General Assembly adopted a resolution over US objections calling on Afghanistan’s Taliban rulers to reverse their worsening oppression of women and girls.

The 11-page resolution also emphasises “the importance of creating opportunities for economic recovery, development and prosperity in Afghanistan”, and urges donors to address the country’s dire humanitarian and economic crisis.

The resolution is not legally binding but is seen as a reflection of world opinion. The vote was 116 in favour, with two – the US and close ally Israel – opposed and 12 abstentions, including Russia, China, India, and Iran.

Last week, Russia became the first country to formally recognise the Taliban's government.