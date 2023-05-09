Former Pakistan PM Imran Khan arrested in Islamabad, says party

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Former prime minister Imran Khan has been arrested by Pakistan’s security forces during a scheduled court appearance in Islamabad, officials from his party say.

Mr Khan’s party PTI released video footage purporting to show a large crowd of police officers dressed in riot gear escorting the former prime minister to a waiting vehicle.

His lawyer said in a video posted to Twitter that he had been taken into custody outside the Islamabad High Court, and that he was “badly injured” in the process.

PTI official Musarrat Cheema posted a video on Twitter in which she claimed that “they are torturing Imran Khan right now […] they are beating Khan sahib. They have done something with Khan sahib.”

The party said Mr Khan had been taken into custody by the Pakistan Rangers, a paramilitary group operated by the federal interior ministry.

Chaotic scenes unfolded inside and outside the Islamabad High Court, with other videos by PTI showing uniformed police officers shattering windows to break into a room where, the party said, Mr Khan was providing his biometric information to the court.

Fawad Chaudhry, PTI’s vice president, said the former prime minister had been “abducted” from the court premises and that the high court had summoned the secretary for the interior to explain the police’s actions.

Pakistan’s Geo TV reported that Mr Khan was taken into custody over a corruption case, though this was not confirmed by the party.

Dr Akbar Nasir Khan, the inspector general of police in Islamabad said that Mr Khan was arrested in relation to allegations of the Al-Qadir Trust. He claimed that the situation was “under control”.

Local media reported that soon after Mr Khan’s arrest, Islamabad High Court’s chief justice Aamer Farooq summoned the Islamabad police chief, the interior secretary and the additional attorney general “within 15 minutes” to explain who was behind the arrest.

“If an inquiry has to be conducted, action will also be taken against the prime minister and ministers,” the chief justice said, adding: “Come to court and tell us why has Imran been arrested and in which case.”

Meanwhile, a curfew was ordered for the capital city, suspending the right to assembly under section 144 of the country’s constitution.

Another senior PTI politician, Azhar Mashwani, tweeted a call to start protests across Pakistan.

Reuters reported that Pakistan’s National Accountability Bureau had last week issued arrest warrants for Mr Khan in a separate corruption case, and that he had not been granted bail on those charges.

Additional reporting by agencies