Former Pakistan PM Imran Khan indicted by court in officials secrets acts case

Khan faces nearly 170 cases and remains in jail as national elections near

Shweta Sharma
Monday 23 October 2023 07:22
<p>Former Pakistani prime minister Imran Khan pauses during an interview in Lahore, Pakistan on 17 March 2023</p>

Former Pakistani prime minister Imran Khan pauses during an interview in Lahore, Pakistan on 17 March 2023

(REUTERS)

Pakistan’s former prime minister Imran Khan has been indicted by a court for making secret diplomatic cables public, according to media reports.

A special court hearing the case indicted Mr Khan and former foreign minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi for violating the Official Secrets Act on Monday, Geo TV reported.

The decision comes just two days after three-time prime minister Nawaz Sharif returned to Pakistan from a self-imposed exile.

Mr Khan, the chair of his Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), and Mr Qureshi were indicted in the case linked to making the contents of a diplomatic cable public last year for his alleged claims that his ouster from the office was part of a US-led conspiracy.

The classified cable was leaked after it was sent from Pakistan’s ambassador in Washington to Islamabad after Mr Khan was ousted in a no-confidence vote in April 2022.

Mr Khan, who is Mr Sharif’s successor and main political rival, remains imprisoned in a corruption case and is serving a three-year sentence.

