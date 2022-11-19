Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK EditionAsia EditionEdición en Español
Sign up to our newslettersSubscribe
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Imran Khan’s life under threat, Pakistan judge cites intel report

Khan is expected to rejoin protest rally next week

Shweta Sharma
Saturday 19 November 2022 11:25
Comments
Imran Khan: Moment former Pakistan PM carried away after assassination attempt

Former Pakistan prime minister, Imran Khan’s life is still under threat with another possible assassination attempt, a top judge said, citing an intelligence report.

The fears of a second assassination attempt are being raised as Mr Khan recovered after sustaining an injury from a gunshot wound in his leg during a rally earlier this month.

Islamabad High Court (IHC) chief justice, Aamer Farooq said on Friday that it is “the responsibility of the government and the state” to look into this aspect of the threat to Mr Khan’s life.

His remarks came while the court heard a petition filed by a traders’ body raising objections over road closures in the national capital during political protests.

“Lodging a protest is the right of political and non-political entities, but the rights of citizens should not be violated in its wake,” Justice Farooq said.

Recommended

The cricketer-turned-prime minister, Mr Khan, was shot in the shin on 3 November when his anti-government protest convoy came under attack after a gunman opened fire at the rally.

A supporter of Mr Khan’s Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) who was taking part in the rally was killed and more than a dozen others were wounded.

His party was forced to pause the long march that was organised to pressure prime minister Shahbaz Sharif‘s government to hold early elections after he was ousted from office in April in a no-confidence vote in parliament.

The suspect was arrested and confessed to the intention of killing Mr Khan but the former prime minister accused Mr Sharif, interior minister Rana Sanaullah and military officer General Faisal Naseer of orchestrating the attack to kill him.

On Friday, the police presented an intelligence report that suggested there is a possibility of another attack on Mr Khan once he rejoins the march.

Justice Farooq, meanwhile, asked the PTI members to submit a new application to seek permission to hold its rally in Islamabad.

He said it is the duty of the police to ensure the security of the protesters when they reach the city.

“If the issue is not resolved, a fresh petition can also be filed,” he said.

Mr Khan has remained physically absent from the rallies that resumed on 10 November.

Recommended

As he recuperates from his bullet injury at his residence in Lahore, he addressed the rallies through a video link.

Mr Khan is expected to rejoin the protest when it reaches Rawalpindi, Punjab, next week.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

By clicking ‘Create my account’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Join our new commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in