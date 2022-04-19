Pakistan’s new cabinet sworn in days after Imran Khan’s ouster

Pakistan’s new Shehbaz Sharif-led federal cabinet takes oath

Stuti Mishra
Tuesday 19 April 2022 08:23
Comments
<p>Newly elected Pakistani Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif addresses the National Assembly </p>

Newly elected Pakistani Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif addresses the National Assembly

(Press Information Department)

Pakistan’s new cabinet took oath in a ceremony on Tuesday, days after former president Imran Khan was ousted following a no-confidence vote.

This comes a week after the South Asian country’s parliament elected Shehbaz Sharif as the new prime minister.

The delay in forming the cabinet was reportedly due to Mr Sharif‘s wish to accommodate all his allies in the government, made up of political parties that united to remove Mr Khan.

However, the portfolios for the cabinet members have not yet been announced.

More details to follow.

Recommended

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Join our new commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in