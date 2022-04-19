Pakistan’s new cabinet sworn in days after Imran Khan’s ouster
Pakistan’s new Shehbaz Sharif-led federal cabinet takes oath
Pakistan’s new cabinet took oath in a ceremony on Tuesday, days after former president Imran Khan was ousted following a no-confidence vote.
This comes a week after the South Asian country’s parliament elected Shehbaz Sharif as the new prime minister.
The delay in forming the cabinet was reportedly due to Mr Sharif‘s wish to accommodate all his allies in the government, made up of political parties that united to remove Mr Khan.
However, the portfolios for the cabinet members have not yet been announced.
More details to follow.
