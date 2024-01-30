Pakistan’s former prime minister Imran Khan has been handed a new 10-year jail term after he was found guilty of leaking state secrets, his party said, just over a week before the country’s general election.
A close aide to Mr Khan, former foreign minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi, was also sentenced to 10 years in prison in the same case, theis Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) party said in a statement, adding that the verdict was announced at a prison in the northern city of Rawalpindi.
Mr Khan is expected to challenge the decision in a higher court, but it represents the latest blow to PTI ahead of the 8 February election. The former prime minister had already been banned from running for office himself after he was convicted in a corruption case, which he says was politically motivated.
A spokesperson for Mr Khan, Syed Zulfiqar Bukhari, called Tuesday’s sentencing a “sham case with no access to media or public”.
More follows
