Former Pakistan prime minister Imran Khan sentenced to 10 years in prison for leaking official state secrets

Khan sentenced to a decade in ‘sham case with no access to media or public’, claims party as volatile election week looms

Arpan Rai
Tuesday 30 January 2024 08:03
<p>File: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) party activists and supporters protest against the arrest of Pakistan’s former prime minister Imran Khan, in Karachi</p>

File: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) party activists and supporters protest against the arrest of Pakistan’s former prime minister Imran Khan, in Karachi

(AFP via Getty Images)

Pakistan’s former prime minister Imran Khan has been handed a new 10-year jail term after he was found guilty of leaking state secrets, his party said, just over a week before the country’s general election.

A close aide to Mr Khan, former foreign minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi, was also sentenced to 10 years in prison in the same case, theis Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) party said in a statement, adding that the verdict was announced at a prison in the northern city of Rawalpindi.

Mr Khan is expected to challenge the decision in a higher court, but it represents the latest blow to PTI ahead of the 8 February election. The former prime minister had already been banned from running for office himself after he was convicted in a corruption case, which he says was politically motivated.

A spokesperson for Mr Khan, Syed Zulfiqar Bukhari, called Tuesday’s sentencing a “sham case with no access to media or public”.

More follows

