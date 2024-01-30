For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Breaking News email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Pakistan’s former prime minister Imran Khan has been handed a new 10-year jail term after he was found guilty of leaking state secrets, his party said, just over a week before the country’s general election.

A close aide to Mr Khan, former foreign minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi, was also sentenced to 10 years in prison in the same case, theis Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) party said in a statement, adding that the verdict was announced at a prison in the northern city of Rawalpindi.

Mr Khan is expected to challenge the decision in a higher court, but it represents the latest blow to PTI ahead of the 8 February election. The former prime minister had already been banned from running for office himself after he was convicted in a corruption case, which he says was politically motivated.

A spokesperson for Mr Khan, Syed Zulfiqar Bukhari, called Tuesday’s sentencing a “sham case with no access to media or public”.

More follows