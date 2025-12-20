Former Pakistan PM Imran Khan and wife sentenced to 17 years in another graft case

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

A Pakistani court on Saturday sentenced former prime minister Imran Khan and his wife Bushra Bibi to 17 years in prison each in a corruption case involving the under-priced purchase of luxury state gifts, the court and Mr Khan’s lawyers said.

The latest conviction adds to a series of legal troubles for Mr Khan, who has been behind bars since August 2023, and is currently serving a 14-year sentence in a separate land graft case.

He faces dozens of cases filed since he was ousted from office in 2022, ranging from corruption to anti-terrorism and state secrets charges. Mr Khan has denied wrongdoing in all the cases, which his party says are politically motivated.

“The court announced the sentence without hearing the defence and sentenced 17 years imprisonment to Imran Khan and Bushra Bibi with heavy fines,” Mr Khan’s family lawyer Rana Mudassar Umer told Reuters.

They were handed 10 years’ rigorous imprisonment under Pakistan’s penal code for criminal breach of trust, and a further seven years under anti-corruption laws, the special court of Pakistan’s Federal Investigation Agency said in its verdict. Mr Khan’s jail term from Saturday’s ruling would begin after he has served the 14 years from the land graft case, information minister Attaullah Tarar said.

The case relates to luxury watches gifted to Mr Khan by Saudi Arabia’s Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman during official visits, which prosecutors said Mr Khan and his wife then purchased from the state at a heavily discounted price in violation of Pakistan’s gift rules. Mr Tarrar said the purchase resulted in losses of several million rupees for the state.

Zulfi Bukhari, a spokesperson for Mr Khan, said the verdict “ignores basic principles of justice” and turns the process into “a tool for selective prosecution”. Mr Khan has told his legal team to appeal the decision at the Islamabad High Court, Salman Safdar, another one of his lawyers, told reporters outside the jail where the trials were being held, Geo News reported.

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) party supporters protest to demand the release of their jailed leader and Pakistan's former Prime Minister Imran Khan, in Islamabad on 2 December 2025 ( AFP via Getty Images )

Another state gifts conviction

The case is separate from an earlier state gifts prosecution linked to Mr Khan’s August 2023 arrest. Earlier sentences of 14 years for Mr Khan and seven years for Bushra Bibi were later suspended on appeal. The couple denies wrongdoing.

The cases are commonly known in Pakistan as the Toshakhana cases, referring to the state repository where gifts received by public officials are deposited.

Following the verdict, Mr Khan’s Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) party announced plans for protests across Punjab on Sunday.

Mr Khan’s party also says routine family and legal visits have been blocked in recent weeks despite court orders. Authorities deny any mistreatment and say he is receiving all facilities available to prisoners.

Mr Khan, a former cricket star turned politician, remains one of Pakistan’s most polarising figures, with his legal battles unfolding as his Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf party remains sidelined from power.