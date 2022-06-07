British woman ‘raped in front of husband by man who offered her massage on Goa beach’

Tourist was reportedly attacked in front of her husband, according to reports

Thomas Kingsley
Tuesday 07 June 2022 11:45
<p>A British tourist was raped on a beach in Goa, according to reports </p>

(AFP via Getty Images)

A British tourist was raped on holiday in India in front of her partner, local media has reported.

Senior police investigating the incident say the woman was on the beach in Goa when she was attacked by a man on 2 June.

The woman made a formal complaint on Monday after consulting with her family and the British embassy in India, it was said.

Police said on Monday they arrested a 32-year-old man for allegedly raping a woman at the famous Sweet Lake in North Goa.

Goa is a popular holiday destination for Britons

(Getty Images)

The man is accused of raping the woman under the pretext of giving her a massage while she was with her husband.

He is said to be part of a group that offers illegal massages near popular tourist spot Arambol beach, according to local media.

A senior police official told NDTV the suspect had also worked as a librarian at a school in the past.

“We have contacted the police station concerned to get his past records. Currently, he is not working as a librarian,” the official said.

North Goa is popular tourist location with attractive tropical beaches

(Getty Images/iStockphoto)

According to reports, the victim and the accused were sent to the hospital for medical examination.

A spokesperson from the UK foreign office said: “We are providing consular support to a British National in Goa”.

Nearly 300,000 Britons visited Goa in 2018 according to the latest numbers, with UK travellers being the second largest foreign group to holiday in the region.

Goa’s tropical weather and fantastic beaches is a major pull for holidaymakers.

