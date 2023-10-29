Six killed and 40 injured after two trains collide in India

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Two passenger trains have collided in southern India, killing six people and injuring dozens more.

The crash happened in Andhra Pradesh state’s Vizianagaram district when an incoming train hit a stationary train, leading to at least three rail carriages being derailed, senior railway officer Saurab Prasad said.

Several rescue teams and residents are still working to extract injured passengers from the wreckage.

Officials said six people died in the crash and 40 more have been injured.

Rescuers and others stand after two passenger trains collided in Vizianagaram district (AP)

Andhra Pradesh chief minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy asked authorities to send as many ambulances as possible to the crash site and ordered other relief measures.

Train crashes are common in India and are often blamed mostly on human error or outdated signalling equipment.

In June, more than 280 people were killed in one of the country’s deadliest rail crashes in decades after two passenger trains rammed into each other in eastern India.

More than 12 million people use 14,000 trains across India every day, travelling on 40,000 miles of track.