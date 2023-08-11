For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Breaking News email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

A mountaineer whose team were accused of stepping over a dying porter to conclude a record-breaking ascent of K2 has said the dangers posed by the mountain meant they had to decide to split up.

Kristin Harila, a Norwegian mountaineer who, along with her guide Tenjen Sherpa, became the fastest climber to scale the world’s 14 mountains exceeding 8,000 metres – in just 92 days – was forced to defend claims her team continued up the peak as father-of-three Muhammad Hassan was at fatal risk.

The Pakistani porter was part of a separate team climbing K2 ahead of Ms Harila’s on 27 July, who slipped on a narrow ledge before becoming tangled in ropes and eventually dying on the mountain.

Ms Harila has this week condemned the spread of “hatred” and “misinformation”, following claims from Wilhelm Steindl and Philip Flamig, an Austrian climbing duo present that day on K2, that the 27-year-old porter had been treated like “a second-class human being”.

Mr Flamig told Austria’s Standard newspaper that Hassan was “treated by one person while everyone else was pushing towards the summit”, adding: “The fact is that there was no organised rescue operation although there were sherpas and mountain guides on site who could have taken action.”

Speaking to Sky News, Ms Harila – a former professional skier – said she was “just behind” Hassan as he fell and was left hanging upside down, and detailed she and her team’s successful bid to turn him around, and to provide him with oxygen and water, “on snow that can collapse below you at any time”.

But having received radio messages that their rope fixing team were having problems up ahead following an avalanche, they decided it would be safer to split up and for her to continue the ascent, rather than potentially block the narrow passage and impede any rescue attempts.

“This is probably the most dangerous part of K2, and K2 is probably the most dangerous mountain of all the [8,000-metre peaks]. “We know it’s very risky to stay there, but we had to try to save him,” Ms Harila said.

(Sky News screengrab)

Following the radio messages, “we had to make a decision to split up”, said the mountaineer, adding: In “this place, it’s a very, very narrow trail” and “impossible” for 10 people to help, “because [there] is only room for one behind and one in front”.

Ms Harila said that her camera operator, Gabriel, stayed in the dangerous bottleneck with Hassan for around two-and-a-half hours while other climbers in various groups attempting to summit the mountain filed past.

“I don’t think people understood the gravity of what was happening with Hassan as they were climbing, and that is why we see they are stepping over him to reach safety on the other side,” Ms Harila said in a statement on Instagram.

“Gabriel stayed with them as long as he could before he had to leave to get more oxygen for his own safety,” she added. “This was very, very traumatic for everyone involved and I can only imagine the physical and mental strength it took for Gabriel to do something so heroic and kind.”

Kristin Harila (L) and Nepali guide Tenjin Sherpa at Kanchenjunga, the third-highest mountain in the world (Courtesy of Field Productions/AF)

Further up the peak, “we heard that Hassan was getting all the help he could. Very soon after we reached the summit, Gabriel joined us. I asked him if they got Hassan up and he had said yes. I asked if he was alive, and Gabriel said that he was, but that he was in a very difficult situation.

“We understood that he might not make it down. It was heart-breaking.”

She added: “It was only when we came back down that we saw Hassan had passed and we were ourselves in no shape to carry his body down. We had done our best, especially Gabriel. It is truly tragic what happened, and I feel very strongly for [Hassan’s] family.”

Located in the Karakoram range in Pakistan’s Gilgit-Baltistan, K2 is also known as “Savage Mountain” and is said to be the deadliest of all the major peaks, having first been summited in 1954.

Nearly one in six attempts to summit K2 are fatal, compared with one in 34 for Everest, the New York Times reported in 2021.