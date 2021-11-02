Twin blasts and gunfire hit Afghanistan’s biggest military hospital in Kabul, witnesses and Taliban officials said on Tuesday.

Interior ministry spokesman Qari Saeed Khosty said the explosions took place at the entrance of the 400-bed Sardar Mohammad Daud Khan hospital.

“Security forces are deployed to the area, there is no information about casualties,” he said on Twitter.

There were reports of at least nine people injured in the immediate aftermath.

The hospital was previously attacked by Islamic State in 2017, killing more than 30 people.