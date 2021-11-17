At least one killed and several injured in Kabul double bomb blast

Two explosions have hit the Afghan capital Kabul, killing at least one person and wounding at least six, including three women, Taliban officials and residents said.

One car bomb blast in Dasht-e Barchi, a heavily Shi'ite Muslim area of western Kabul, killed a civilian and wounded six, interior ministry spokesman Qari Sayeed Khosty said in a tweet.

There was no confirmation of casualty numbers and one Taliban official, who spoke on condition of anonymity, said seven people had been killed and nine wounded.

A second explosion was also reported in the nearby Karte 3 area, local residents said.

Zabihullah Mujahid, deputy minister for culture and information in the Taliban-led government, told The Associated Press that an investigation was continuing into the incident.

He said that one of the explosions in western Kabul destroyed a minivan.

No one has yet claimed responsibility for the explosions. The Islamic State group claimed responsibility for a blast that killed one person and wounded five others on Sunday.