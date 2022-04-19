At least six killed after explosions hit Kabul high school
Several people are reported injured in the blasts
At least six people have died and 11 others injured after three explosions rocked a high school in western Kabul on Tuesday.
“Three blasts have taken place ... in a high school, there are some casualties to our Shia people,” said Khalid Zadran, the spokesperson for Kabul’s commander.
More details are awaited.
