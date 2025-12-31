Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Huge crowds flocked to the area outside Bangladesh’s national parliament building in the capital on Wednesday to attend the funeral prayers for former prime minister Khaleda Zia, who died a day earlier at the age of 80 after a prolonged illness.

Waves of people from Dhaka and elsewhere had been streaming in toward the venue on Manik Mia Avenue, outside the parliament building, since early morning.

Zia’s funerals were expected to draw hundreds of thousands of her supporters and people from across the country, while dignitaries from India and Pakistan were also expected to arrive in Dhaka. She will be buried beside the grave of her husband, a former president who was assassinated in a military coup in 1981, in a park outside the parliament building later on Wednesday.

Thousands of people gather to attend funeral prayers for former prime minister Khaleda Zia outside the national Parliament building in Dhaka, Bangladesh, on Wednesday, 31 December 2025 ( AP )

Zia came to politics after her husband’s death and rose to prominence as an opposition leader during a nine-year movement against a former military dictator who was ousted in a mass uprising in 1990. Zia became prime minister for the first time in 1991, with a landslide victory in a democratically held national election as the country introduced parliamentary democracy. She was the leader of her Bangladesh Nationalist Party till her death.

Zia, who was known for having a calm demeanour, maintained a strong political rivalry with her archrival and former prime minister Sheikh Hasina. Hasina, who heads the Bangladesh Awami League party, ruled the country for 15 years before she was ousted in 2024 in a mass uprising.

Zia’s coffin, draped in Bangladesh’s national flag, was carried in a van escorted by security officials and party supporters from the hospital to her residence and then to the funeral venue.

Authorities said about 10,000 security officials, including soldiers, would be deployed around the venue to maintain order on Wednesday.

Bangladesh’s interim government, headed by Nobel Peace Prize laureate Muhammad Yunus, announced a three-day mourning period and declared Wednesday a public holiday to facilitate the funeral. Flags were kept at half-staff across the country to show respect to Zia, the country’s first female prime minister, who served two full terms and another brief term.

Zia’s eldest son, Tarique Rahman, is the acting head of her Bangladesh Nationalist Party, which is the front-runner in the nation’s next elections in February.

Hasina, who has been in exile in India since 5 August 2024, was sentenced to death in November on charges of crimes against humanity involving last year’s uprising.