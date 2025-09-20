Pakistan’s answer to Love Island sparks anger ahead of debut

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

A dating show modelled on TV reality phenomenon Love Island, featuring Pakistani contestants, has sparked anger in the Muslim-majority country, despite no episodes having aired and the series being exclusively on YouTube.

Lazawal Ish (Eternal Love), hosted by Pakistani actress Ayesha Omar and filmed in Istanbul, is adapted from the Turkish format Ask Adasi. It brings together four Pakistani men and women in a luxury villa, with their every interaction filmed. This format clashes with Pakistan’s strict social norms, where extra-marital relationships are illegal and dating carries significant stigma.

The country’s broadcasting regulator stated on Saturday it was not in a position to act on public complaints, as it holds no authority over the streaming platform.

Last week, Omar shared a teaser of her cruising along the Bosporus before welcoming contestants into the villa. But the promo quickly drew criticism online, with detractors labelling the format “un-Islamic” and accusing it of copying Western culture.

The flood of public complaints about the Urdu-language show prompted Pakistani regulators to issue a clarification, saying they were unable to do anything.

Muhammad Tahir, a spokesperson for the Pakistan Electronic Media Regulatory Authority, said that the programme was neither being broadcast on mainstream media nor on any television channel licensed by the authority.

“It does not fall within our domain,” Tahir told the Associated Press. “We do not regulate YouTube, and this content is not from any television channel. The general public is not aware that YouTube lies outside our regulatory scope.”

open image in gallery Omar posted her promo while cruising down Istanbul’s Bosporus ( AP )

The host, Omar, told the Pakistan-based Fashion Times magazine last week that the project was “a first of its kind for Pakistani and Urdu-speaking viewers.”

She said the show would feature “love, bonding, and competition,” with audiences witnessing “every spark, every fight, and every heartfelt connection”. Over the course of 100 episodes, the eight contestants compete in challenges and form alliances until one couple emerges as the winner.

Nobody from the show was immediately available for comment.

Lazawal Ishq is scheduled to debut on YouTube on 29 September.