Sri Lanka’s prime minister Mahinda Rajapaksa resigns amid economic turmoil
The country has been rocked by widespread protests for months
Sri Lanka’s prime minister Mahinda Rajapaksa has offered his resignation amid widespread protests in the country as it suffers through its worst economic crisis since independence.
“The prime minister has sent his letter of resignation to the president,” an unnamed official told Reuters on Monday, declining to be named.
More details to follow.
