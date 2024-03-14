For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Nepal has announced a new set of rules for mountaineers with the climbing season about to start, including one ordering them to carry mandatory GPS trackers following a deadly year that claimed 18 lives.

This year, Nepal has asked mountaineers to carry with them GPS trackers in a bid to ensure their safety. For the spring climbing season from March to May, Nepal plans to mandate the use of smaller, passive trackers for climbers.

Last year was one of the deadliest on the mountain, with 18 people losing their lives. There were also at least five unrecovered bodies on the world’s tallest mountain.

According to officials, these trackers can be sewn into a jacket and don’t need power. They can be detected through packed snow up to 20m away and further when tracked from the air using a handheld detector.

Last month authorities announced that Everest climbers will now be obliged to bring their excreta back to the base camp in poo bags after summiting the peak. Authorities in Nepal were keen to finally crack down on the mess left behind by mountaineers.

This picture taken on 24 May 2023 shows students cleaning the Khumjung School which was established by Edmund Hillary, ahead of the upcoming Everest Day celebrations in the village of Khumjung, located in the shadow of Mount Everest, some 140 kilometres (87 miles) northeast of Kathmandu. When Edmund Hillary and Tenzing Norgay Sherpa first climbed Everest 70 years ago, they paved the way for thousands of foreign climbers to try to follow in their footsteps (AFP via Getty Images)

The new regulation came amid mounting complaints about the volume of human waste lining the routes up the mountain, which is prevented from degrading naturally by the extreme cold temperatures.

“The trackers are mandatory for climbers this year, so that if there is an accident their location can be accurately identified,” Rakesh Gurung, director of mountaineering at Nepal’s Tourism Department was quoted as saying by AFP.

Nepal has eight of the world’s 14 highest peaks. According to Nepal’s Ministry of Tourism, until 14 May last year, the government generated revenues of $5.8m from mountain tourism, $5m from Everest alone.

This photograph taken on 31 May 2021 shows mountaineer’s tents at Camp 2 of Mount Everest (8,848.86-metre), in Nepal. Overcrowding has been an issue on the world’s highest mountain (AFP via Getty Images)

Professional climbers and some expedition companies have long used advanced trackers to monitor climb progress and provide data for sponsors. However, the newly required GPS trackers will be simpler, passive devices with limited features, no bigger than a USB stick, power-free, and easily integrated into a jacket’s fabric.

These trackers, costing $10 to $15 each, will be supplied by the trekking company and reused by detaching them from the climbers upon their descent.

Last year, Sagarmatha National Park, home to Everest, saw 60,000 tourists, with 600 attempting the summit. Mount Everest is littered with tons of waste, including empty cans, bottles, gas canisters, abandoned climbing equipment, as well as plastic and human waste, earning it the unfortunate title of “the highest dumpster in the world”.

File. A bird flies with Mount Everest seen in the background from Namche Bajar, Solukhumbu district, Nepal, 27 May 2019. (AP Photo/Niranjan Shrestha, File) (Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.)

The Sagarmatha Pollution Control Committee reportedly is in the process of procuring approximately 8,000 excreta bags from the US, which will be distributed among climbers, sherpas, and support staff. Each person will be allotted two bags, designed for multiple uses.

These bags are equipped with chemicals that solidify human waste and significantly reduce its odour.

Jonathan Reilly, director of the British Expedition Company, which organises treks to Everest base camp, told the Telegraph: “The waste on Everest is ridiculous.

“The question I have is, will climbers bring the poo bags back down the mountain or will they just discard them up there, a bit like dog walkers throwing away plastic bags of dog poo? That would be worse than the current situation because the bags will make it impossible for the waste to biodegrade.

File. Everest Base Camp is seen from Crampon Point, the entrance into the Khumbu icefall below Mount Everest (AFP via Getty Images)

“I suspect there will be some climbers who use the bags and then dump them rather than bring them down the mountain.”

Meanwhile, such initiatives have already successfully been implemented on other mountains, such as Mount Denali in Alaska, and have reportedly been welcomed by Everest expedition operators.

The rapid growth of the climbing industry on Everest has led to intense competition and safety concerns. Limited weather windows cause dangerous bottlenecks, exposing climbers to increased risks as they wait in harsh conditions and use up oxygen. There’s also anxiety about operators taking inexperienced climbers into the hazardous “death zone” above 8,000m, heightening danger for all on the mountain.

File. A Nepalese rescue helicopter lands at Everest Base Camp during rescue efforts following an avalanche that killed sixteen Nepalese sherpas in the Khumbu icefall at the base of Mount Everest in 2014 (AFP via Getty Images)

The near impossibility of high-altitude rescues has prompted the introduction of trackers, hoping to make the recovery of injured climbers safer and more efficient.

Meanwhile, last year in October, after visiting Nepal’s high peaks, UN secretary-general Antonio Guterres emphasised the urgent need to end the fossil fuel era, highlighting the alarming rate of Himalayan glacier melting due to global warming.

Mr Guterres, who toured the base camps of Mount Everest and Mount Annapurna, stressed the devastating impacts observed: record glacier melting, increased risk of natural disasters like rockslides, landslides, avalanches, and threats to cultures due to rising rivers and seas.

File. Mountaineers descending from the summit of Mount Everest on 2 June 2021 (AFP/Getty)

“I am here today to cry out from the rooftop of the world: Stop the madness,” Mr Guterres said at the time. “The glaciers are retreating, but we cannot. We must end the fossil fuel age.”

A report earlier in 2023 by the Nepal-based International Centre for Integrated Mountain Development said that Himalayan glaciers could lose up to 80 per cent of their glaciers if the earth warms by 4 degrees Celsius in the coming decades or centuries.

“We must act now to protect people on the frontline. And to limit global temperature rise to 1.5 degrees Celsius,” Mr Guterres said.