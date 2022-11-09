Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK Edition
Asia Edition
Edición en Español
Sign up to our newslettersSubscribe
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Nepal earthquake: At least six dead as powerful 6.6-magnitude tremor felt as far away as Delhi

Officials say casualties recorded in Doti district where five others are also injured

Sravasti Dasgupta,Josh Marcus
Wednesday 09 November 2022 04:31
Comments

(RELATED) Earthquake devastates Nepal

At least six people were killed after a powerful 6.6 magnitude earthquake struck Nepal on Wednesday.

While Nepal’s National Earthquake Monitoring and Research Centre provided preliminary measurements of a 6.6 magnitude, the US Geological Survey gave a rating of 5.6.

The European-Mediterranean Seismological Centre (EMSC) measured the quake at a magnitude of 5.6 and said that it was centered about 158km (100 miles) northeast of Pilibhit, in the neighbouring Indian state of Uttar Pradesh.

Tremors from the earthquake forced people out of their homes in the Himalayan region and were felt as far away as the Indian capital New Delhi, about 400km away.

Officials said casualties were recorded in Doti district where five others were also injured.

Recommended

Kalpana Shrestha, the chief officer of Doti district, said six people were killed when they were crushed in their houses in a remote, sparsely populated mountain village, reported Associated Press.

Ms Shreshtha added that security officials had been deployed to the remote villages to help with the rescue efforts.

While there were reports of houses damaged in many villages, there are no new reports of casualties.

A ground rescue team has been rushed to the site and two helicopters were on stand by in nearby Surkhet and Nepalgunj towns, Narayan Silwal, a spokesperson for the Nepali army was quoted as telling Reuters.

In a statement on Twitter, Nepal’s prime minister Sher Bahadur Deuba said that relief and rescue operations are underway.

“Expressing my heartfelt condolences to the families of those who died in the earthquake, which was centered in the Khaptad region of Far West. Also, I have instructed the relevant agencies to arrange immediate and proper treatment of the injured and the victims in the relief and rescue in the affected areas,” he wrote.

Strong tremors were felt in several parts of India.

“It was scary… extremely scary,” journalist Akansha Mishra wrote on social media.

Several people reported their bed frames shaking and ceiling fans swinging back and forth.

Home to Mount Everest, Nepal is prone to earthquakes as it sits along a fault line at the border of two tectonic plates — the India and the Eurasian plates.

Recommended

The country is still rebuilding after a devastating earthquake in 2015 when around 9,000 people were killed.

(Additional reporting by agencies)

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

By clicking ‘Create my account’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Join our new commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in