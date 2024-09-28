Flooding in Nepal’s capital kills at least 39 people

Your support helps us to tell the story Support Now Find out more Close Our mission is to deliver unbiased, fact-based reporting that holds power to account and exposes the truth.



At least 39 people were killed and another 12 missing in floods caused by continuous rainfall in Nepal’s capital Kathmandu.

Rains have been pounding the country since Friday night and are expected to continue over the weekend.

Seventeen people were also injured while 1,053 were rescued across Kathmandu, according to Nepal Police spokesman Bishwo Adhikari. He said all police personnel across the nation have been ordered to help in the rescue efforts.

A bridge over Bagmati River lies damaged due to floods caused by heavy rains in Kathmandu ( AP )

The majority of the deaths were reported from Lalitpur in the eastern part of the Himalayan nation, where 16 people were killed in the floods. Nine persons were found dead in the capital, five in Bhaktapur, three in Kavrepalanchowk, two each in Panchthar and Dhankuta, and one each from Jhapa and Dhading.

The government had issued flood warnings across Nepal warning of massive rainfall.

Buses were banned from traveling at night on highways and cars were discouraged from the roads. Security forces were ordered to high alert.

A man carrying a sack of flour wades through flood waters after the Bagmati River overflowed following heavy monsoon rains in Nepal ( AFP via Getty Images )

Interior minister Ramesh Lekhak told reporters that there are reports of damage in other parts of the country, too, and officials are still collecting information.

“The government's priority right now is to rescue the people and help those who have been affected,” Mr Lekhak said.

Parts of Kathmandu were inundated by the swollen rivers with many houses flooded and residents forced to move to top floors.

More than 220 houses have gone underwater in the capital, prompting authorities to deploy a rescue team of around 3,000 personnel.

A huge area on the southern side of the city has been mostly flooded. An army helicopter was used to pick up four people who were unable to leave their houses.

Most of Kathmandu was without power and internet for a period of time. There were reports of landslides and flooding in other parts of the country.

The monsoon season that brings heavy rainfall began in June and usually ends by mid-September.