Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Sign up to our newsletters
Independent
BulletinTrump latest
More
Best
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Next article

Two-year-old girl chosen as new living goddess following ancient ritual

Her father remarked ‘she was just my daughter yesterday, but today she is a goddess’

Binaj Gurubacharya
Tuesday 30 September 2025 11:54 BST
Comments
Nepal's newly appointed living goddess, Kumari Aryatara Shakya, is carried by her father as they walk towards Kumari Ghar
Nepal's newly appointed living goddess, Kumari Aryatara Shakya, is carried by her father as they walk towards Kumari Ghar (Associated Press)

A two-year-old girl, Aryatara Shakya, has been proclaimed as Nepal's new living goddess, the Kumari, in Kathmandu.

Carried from her family home to a temple palace on Tuesday, her installation took place during the country's most significant Hindu festival.

At just two years and eight months old, she replaces the previous Kumari, who, by tradition, becomes a mortal upon reaching puberty.

Living goddesses are revered by both Hindu and Buddhist communities. Girls chosen for this sacred role, typically aged between two and four, must meet strict physical criteria: unblemished skin, hair, eyes, and teeth.

They are also expected to show no fear of the dark.

During religious festivals, the Kumari is paraded on a chariot pulled by devotees. Always dressed in red, her hair is styled in topknots and a symbolic "third eye" painted on her forehead.

Following Tuesday's procession, Shakya will reside in the temple palace for several years.

Living goddesses are worshipped by both Hindus and Buddhists
Living goddesses are worshipped by both Hindus and Buddhists (Associated Press/Niranjan Shrestha)

Devotees lined up to touch the girls’ feet with their foreheads, the highest sign of respect among Hindus in the Himalayan nation, and offered her flowers and money. The new Kumari will bless devotees, including the president, on Thursday.

“She was just my daughter yesterday, but today she is a goddess,” said her father Ananta Shakya.

He said there were already signs she would be the goddess before her birth.

“My wife during pregnancy dreamed that she was a goddess and we knew she was going to be someone very special,” he said.

The former Kumari Trishna Shakya, now aged 11 years old, left from a rear entrance on a palanquin carried by her family and supporters. She became the living goddess in 2017.

Tuesday is the eighth day of Dashain, a 15-day celebration of the victory of good over evil. Offices and schools are closed as people celebrate with their families.

At just two years and eight months old, Aryatara Shakya replaces the previous Kumari, who, by tradition, becomes a mortal upon reaching puberty
At just two years and eight months old, Aryatara Shakya replaces the previous Kumari, who, by tradition, becomes a mortal upon reaching puberty (Associated Press/Niranjan Shrestha)

Kumaris live a sequestered life. They have few selected playmates and are allowed outside only a few times a year for festivals.

Former Kumaris can face difficulties adjusting to normal life, learning to do chores and attending regular schools.

According to Nepalese folklore, men who marry a former Kumari will die young, and so many girls remain unmarried.

Over the past few years, there have been many changes in tradition and the Kumari is now allowed to receive an education from private tutors inside the temple palace and even have a television set.

The government also now offers retired Kumaris a small monthly pension.

Join our commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in