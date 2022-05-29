Nepal plane with 22 onboard goes missing, officials say

A small plane operated by a private airline in Nepal with 22 people onboard has gone missing, according to airline and government officials.

The plane was reportedly on a scheduled flight from the tourist town of Pokhara, about 200km northwest of capital Kathmandu to Jomsom, which is about 80km to the northwest.

It lost contact with airport authorities shortly after take off on Sunday morning at 9:55am, news agency ANI reported.

“The aircraft was seen over the sky of Jomsom in Mustang district and then had diverted to Mt Dhaulagiri after which it hadn’t come into contact,” chief district officer Netra Prasad Sharma was quoted as saying by ANI.

The 22 people on board the missing Tara Air 9 NAET twin-engine aircraft reportedly included four Indians and three Japanese nationals.

Planes on this route reportedly fly between mountains before landing in a valley. It has been raining in the region for the past few days.

Nepal is home to the world’s highest mountains and the route taken by the flight is popular among foreign hikers who trek on mountain trails.

Police official Ramesh Thapa said there is currently no information on the aircraft and a search is underway, reported the Associated Press.