Plane with 72 people on board crashes in Nepal

A passenger aircraft with 72 people on board reportedly crashed while landing at the Pokhara International Airport in Nepal on Sunday morning.

The Yeti airline flight with 68 passengers and four crew members departed from Kathmandu and met with an accident while landing, according to Kaski police chief Ajay KC.

Kathmandu Post quoted Sudarshan Bartaula, spokesperson of Yeti Airlines as saying that the aircraft crashed between the old airport and the Pokhara International Airport.

Purported videos and images shared on social media show plumes of smoke billowing from the crash site.

Local state television reported some bodies had been recovered from the crash site in the west of the small Himalayan country, although there has been no confirmation on the toll so far.

The airport has been temporarily shut and a rescue operation is underway.

More follows