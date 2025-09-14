Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Nepal's new prime minister took office on Sunday and “urged calm and cooperation to rebuild” the Himalayan nation after days of violent protests last week left at least 72 people dead and destroyed government buildings and politicians’ homes.

Sushila Karki, the country's first woman prime minister, told top officials gathered at her temporary office that each family of slain protesters will receive monetary compensation of 1 million rupees (about $11,330) and assured that those injured would be taken care of, state TV reported.

“We all need to get together to rebuild the country,” Ms Karki said, pledging to work to get the South Asian nation back on track.

The massive demonstrations – called the protest of Gen Z – began on 8 Sept over a short-lived social media ban. Tens of thousands of protesters took to the streets, particularly young people, angry about widespread corruption and poverty, while the children of political leaders, known as "nepo kids," seemed to enjoy luxurious lifestyles.

The protests soon turned violent, with protesters attacking the parliament building and police opening fire, and led to the resignation of prime minister Khadga Prasad Oli, who fled his official residence.

open image in gallery Nepal Protest ( Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. )

The actual office of the prime minister – an old white-coloured palace converted to an office – was burnt down along with the offices of the president, the Supreme Court, key government ministries and several police stations on 9 Sept, a day after police shot at protesters. The businesses and houses of key families were also attacked, including several stores of a popular supermarket chain in Nepal.

Calm was restored after the army took control of the streets that night, and negotiations between protesters, the army and the president began over an interim government.

open image in gallery Nepal Protest ( Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. )

Ms Karki, 73, was named the new prime minister on 12 Sept. She was a popular figure while serving as the court’s only female chief justice in 2016 and 2017, and was known for her stance against corruption in the government.

Fresh parliamentary elections have been set for 5 March.

Meanwhile, the death toll from the protests rose to 72, the country's health ministry said on Sunday, as search teams continued to recover bodies from shopping malls and other buildings damaged in the unrest.

"Bodies of many people who died in shopping malls, houses and other buildings that were set on fire or attacked are now being discovered," health ministry spokesperson Prakash Budathoki said.

The ministry's latest updated data showed at least 2,113 people were injured.

(With inputs from Reuters)