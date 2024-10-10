Nepalese teenager sets world record by climbing all 14 of Earth’s highest peaks

Your support helps us to tell the story Support Now Our mission is to deliver unbiased, fact-based reporting that holds power to account and exposes the truth.



An 18-year-old Sherpa from Nepal has become the youngest person to summit all 14 of Earth’s highest peaks.

Nima Rinji Sherpa set the record after reaching the top of Tibet’s Mount Shishapangma on Wednesday, Nepalese mountaineering company Seven Summit Treks said in a statement.

Following his historic feat, Mr Sherpa expressed a desire to change the global perception of Nepal’s Sherpas.

“I dedicate this world record to my project, #SherpaPower. This summit is not just the culmination of my personal journey, but a tribute to every Sherpa who has ever dared to dream beyond the traditional boundaries set for us. Mountaineering is more than labour; it is a testament to our strength, resilience, and passion,” he wrote on Instagram.

Nepali climbers, predominantly ethnic Sherpas from the Everest region, have long been critical to the Himalayan climbing industry, handling equipment, fixing ropes, and supporting international expeditions. Now they are increasingly gaining recognition for their own accomplishments.

“Through #SherpaPower, I want to show the younger generation of Sherpas that they can rise above the stereotype of being only support climbers and embrace their potential as top-tier athletes, adventurers, and creators,” Mr Sherpa said. “We aren’t just guides, we are trailblazers. Let this be a call to every Sherpa to see the dignity in our work, the power in our heritage, and the limitless possibilities in our future.”

Mr Sherpa, who started climbing at 16, previously set records by scaling the peaks of Everest and Lhotse within 10 hours. He was accompanied on his latest adventure by his climbing partner Pasang Nurbu Sherpa.

“Nima’s remarkable achievement began in September 2022 when he climbed his first 8,000m peak, Mount Manaslu,” said Seven Summit Treks. “Over the subsequent two years and ten days, he consistently scaled one towering summit after another.”

Climbing all 14 “eight thousanders” — peaks higher than 8000m — is considered the pinnacle of mountaineering ambition. These climbers traverse “death zones” where the oxygen levels are too low to sustain human life for extended periods.

“To humanity as a whole: let this climb remind us that the peaks we reach together, united, are far greater than any individual achievement,” Mr Sherpa wrote after setting the world record.

“As a teenager, witnessing the division caused by borders, wars, racism and other conflicts, I call for love, respect, and harmony among all people.”

His father Tashi Sherpa said he was confident that the young climber would achieve the feat because he had trained well.

“This is a proud moment for our country,” Nima Nuru Sherpa, president of the Nepal Mountaineering Association, said on Wednesday.

“Nima broke all the stereotypes and his success has given a message that nothing is impossible if you have a strong determination.”

Rakesh Gurung, head of Nepalese tourism department’s mountaineering division, confirmed Mr Sherpa’s record on Thursday, The New York Times reported.

The previous holder of the record, Mingma Gyabu Sherpa, achieved the feat in 2019 at 30 years of age, according to the Guinness World Records.